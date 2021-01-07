Lim Chee Guan's pre-order website unavailable after overwhelming demand for bak kwa

Lim Chee Guan's newly-launched pre-order website has been taken offline after just one day.

The barbecued pork seller announced this on its social media channels today, Jan. 7.

Lim Chee Guan said that in the weeks leading up to Chinese New Year, customers would only be able to have their orders delivered via orders on its pre-order site, with no walk-ins or self-collection allowed.

Lim Chee Guan assured its customers that its products were still in stock, even though the pre-order website was down for the moment.

"We are working to get the site back online again," Lim Chee Guan said in its post, asking customers to look out for further updates on its Instagram and Facebook accounts.

Pricing announced

While the pre-order site remains down for the moment, the chain has published its price list for the pre-CNY period of Jan. 13 to Feb. 9.

The prices range from S$30 for 500g of Mini BBQ Pork to S$55 for 500g of BBQ Bacon.

Issues with the pre-order site

Within minutes of the site's launch on Jan. 6, Lim Chee Guan said that it was experiencing overwhelming online traffic.

Comments on Lim Chee Guan's Facebook page speculated that the site going down could have been due to a lack of adequate testing prior to launch.

Others observed that the price list removed the option of purchasing bak kwa in more manageable 300g portions, leaving only the 500g option.

