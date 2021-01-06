Lim Chee Guan starts online pre-orders, will not sell bak kwa at all outlets from Jan. 20 to Feb. 9

Customers can now place online pre-orders for barbecued pork slices (or, bak kwa) from Lim Chee Guan's website.

However, the only way for customers to get the CNY staple from Lim Chee Guan between Jan. 20 and Feb. 9 is to have it delivered.

The chain's outlets will not be serving walk-in customers during that time period, Lim Chee Guan announced in an update on its website.

A statement to the media said that the "safety of all our customers and staff" amid Covid-19 was of the "highest importance", and that all deliveries would be contactless.

The first day of Chinese New Year in 2021 is Feb. 12, Friday, and Lim Chee Guan will be delivering the online orders from Jan. 13 to Feb. 9.

Delivery fees

Delivery is free for orders above 15kg, and costs S$15 for orders below 8kg and S$8 for orders between 8kg and 15kg.

An additional charge of $10 may be charged for orders to Sentosa.

To place an order, customers must create an account, and each account can only be used to order a maximum of 20kg worth of products.

Online orders started on Jan. 6, customers face issues with website

Lim Chee Guan announced that it would start taking online orders from today, Jan. 6, at 10:30am, according to a comment from Lim Chee Guan's official Instagram account on its latest post.

Within minutes, Lim Chee Guan posted on Facebook to say that it was experiencing overwhelming online traffic.

At around 11:02am, a further update cited "technical difficulties" and asked customers to look out for more details on Lim Chee Guan's Facebook page and website.

"We apologise for any inconvenienced caused," the update read.

Meanwhile, customers highlighted issues they were facing with the website in the comments on the post, with some unable to check out, while others had difficulty navigating the site.

Chinese New Year in 2021

This year's holiday season is set to look quite different from previous years', with the annual Chinatown bazaar being called off due to concerns over crowd control.

Also, with Singapore currently in Phase 3, houses will have to limit their visitors and receive a maximum of eight at any one time.

