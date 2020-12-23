29-year-old tries to exit North Bridge Road shophouse via roof when police investigate gathering

[UPDATE at 12:40pm: A previous version of this article said that the man who tried to exit the shophouse was 19. The police have updated their statement to reflect that his age was 29. The article has been amended accordingly.]

In the early morning of Sunday, Dec. 20 at about 4:30am, the police received a report that a group of people were gathered in a shophouse along North Bridge Road.

They arrived at the location and found a 29-year-old man allegedly trying to exit the two-storey shophouse from the roof, and was arrested for committing a rash act.

The police also found 14 others in the shophouse, including 10 who were hiding on the rooftop.

Preliminary findings indicate that the group had gathered to drink alcohol on Dec. 19. All 15 are now the subject of a police investigation.

The penalty for non-compliance with safe distancing measures under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020 is up to six months' imprisonment, a fine of up to S$10,000, or both.

The 29-year-old man faces up to six months' imprisonment, a fine of S$2,500, or both, if convicted of endangering human life or the personal safety of others through a rash act, under Section 336(a) of the Penal Code.

Cases in same weekend

There were a number of other incidents of unlawful behaviour at F&B establishments in nightlife areas in the same weekend.

A fight at Clarke Quay on Dec. 19 ended with three men being sent to hospital, and five men arrested for rioting with a deadly weapon.

Another incident at Circular Road saw seven men arrested, with another three being sought by police to assist in investigations.

Five F&B outlets were also ordered to close for various breaches of Covid-19 measures.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Lawrence Wong, who heads the Multi-Ministry Task Force on Covid-19 together with Health Minister Gan Kim Yong, appealed to the public to remain vigilant and not push the boundaries.

He warned that the authorities would be stepping up checks over the festive period.

Top image via Google maps street view