Back

29-year-old tries to exit North Bridge Road shophouse via roof when police investigate gathering

The man was arrested for committing a rash act while 14 others are being investigated.

Nigel Chua | December 23, 2020, 11:02 AM

Events

Cellarbration Warehouse Sale

20 December 2020 - 26 December 2020

[UPDATE at 12:40pm: A previous version of this article said that the man who tried to exit the shophouse was 19. The police have updated their statement to reflect that his age was 29. The article has been amended accordingly.]

In the early morning of Sunday, Dec. 20 at about 4:30am, the police received a report that a group of people were gathered in a shophouse along North Bridge Road.

They arrived at the location and found a 29-year-old man allegedly trying to exit the two-storey shophouse from the roof, and was arrested for committing a rash act.

The police also found 14 others in the shophouse, including 10 who were hiding on the rooftop.

Preliminary findings indicate that the group had gathered to drink alcohol on Dec. 19. All 15 are now the subject of a police investigation.

The penalty for non-compliance with safe distancing measures under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020 is up to six months' imprisonment, a fine of up to S$10,000, or both.

The 29-year-old man faces up to six months' imprisonment, a fine of S$2,500, or both, if convicted of endangering human life or the personal safety of others through a rash act, under Section 336(a) of the Penal Code.

Cases in same weekend

There were a number of other incidents of unlawful behaviour at F&B establishments in nightlife areas in the same weekend.

A fight at Clarke Quay on Dec. 19 ended with three men being sent to hospital, and five men arrested for rioting with a deadly weapon.

Another incident at Circular Road saw seven men arrested, with another three being sought by police to assist in investigations.

Five F&B outlets were also ordered to close for various breaches of Covid-19 measures.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Lawrence Wong, who heads the Multi-Ministry Task Force on Covid-19 together with Health Minister Gan Kim Yong, appealed to the public to remain vigilant and not push the boundaries.

He warned that the authorities would be stepping up checks over the festive period.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Google maps street view

TraceTogether hits 70% usage target among S'pore residents before Christmas

Target reached.

December 23, 2020, 12:08 PM

Telok Kurau floral-themed cafe decked out in Christmas decor has souffle pancakes, brioche french toast & more

Chio and pet friendly.

December 23, 2020, 12:05 PM

Covid-19 spreads to Antarctica with outbreak of 58 cases

The outbreak appears to be centred aboard a supply ship from Chile.

December 23, 2020, 11:59 AM

15kg of drugs worth S$2.3 million found on M'sia lorries entering S'pore meant to carry bean sprouts & furniture

Lull in Causeway traffic but drugs still trying to make their way in.

December 23, 2020, 11:56 AM

Cat in M'sia eats owner's degree which look like a bunch of 'useless' papers

Better keep important documents safe.

December 23, 2020, 11:42 AM

In 2011, Workers' Party's Yee Jenn Jong defied his parents & wife to enter opposition politics. Now, he's stepping aside.

Almost Famous: We sit down with Yee Jenn Jong, Joo Chiat boy and once-almost MP, once NCMP, and he spills the beans on his journey with the longtime-tight-lipped Workers' Party.

December 23, 2020, 09:26 AM

M'sia buys 12.8 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine, will spend 4 months checking if it can be used

Buy first, evaluate later.

December 23, 2020, 02:38 AM

Police looking for 3 men in relation to Circular Road restaurant fight after 7 others arrested

Police remind public harbouring fugitives is a serious offence.

December 23, 2020, 02:12 AM

5 symptomatic cases detected among 29 imported Covid-19 cases from countries like US, India & Costa Rica

Epidemiological investigations are ongoing for a previously identified case.

December 22, 2020, 10:46 PM

S'pore woman finds lizard & 4 'fingernail-sized' eggs hidden in wooden knife block

Yikes.

December 22, 2020, 10:23 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.