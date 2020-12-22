5 F&B outlets to close for breaching Covid-19 measures, 1 hid alcohol in green tea bottles after 10:30pm

Five food and beverage (F&B) outlets have been ordered to close, according to a press release sent by the Ministry of Sustainability and Environment (MSE) on Dec. 22, for breaching safe management measures (SMM).

Details of the five cases

Cheers Up

On Dec. 18, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) issued an order requiring Cheers Up (2 Havelock Road, #02-09, Havelock II) to close for 10 days from Dec. 19 to 28 (both dates inclusive).

They were found to have allowed patrons to consume alcoholic beverages past 10.30pm on December 11, 2020.

When officers did a follow-up check on Dec. 18, they found that patrons were still being allowed to consume alcoholic beverages at 11:15pm.

URA issued another closure order, for 20 days from Dec. 29, 2020, to Jan. 17, 2021 (both dates inclusive).

One Min Club

One Min Club (at Concorde Hotel), was found to have committed multiple breaches of SMMs.

For instance, groups of more than five were seen sitting together at a table. The operator also provided drinking games to patrons.

The operator has been ordered to close for a period of 10 days from Dec. 20 to 29, 2020 (both dates inclusive).

Tangmen

On Dec. 19, officers observed patrons at Tangmen (Orchard Plaza) consuming alcoholic beverages at 3:40am.

The alcoholic beverages were concealed in green tea bottles.

The operator has been ordered to close the premises for a period of 10 days from Dec. 19 to 28, 2020 (both dates inclusive).

Other establishments

Chong Qing Steamboat was also found to have groups of more than five persons intermingling, and was ordered to close from Dec. 23, 2020, to Jan. 1, 2021 (both dates inclusive).

Patrons at QQ (77 South Bridge Road) were also seen consuming alcoholic beverages at 10:40pm, past the cut-off time of 10:30pm.

URA has issued an order requiring the operator to close the premises for 10 days from Dec. 23, 2020, to Jan. 1, 20201 (both dates inclusive).

Individuals and outlets also fined

A total of 16 outlets and 36 individuals will be fined for breaching Safe Management Measures (SMMs).

Breaches involved gathering and sitting in groups of more than five, and intermingling between groups, or the serving of alcohol past 10:30pm.

Those outlets with repeated offences will face harsher penalties.

Top photo via URA, STB.