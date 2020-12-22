Do not push the boundaries & let your guard down over holiday period: Lawrence Wong

The recent news that F&B outlets were shut down for breaching safety management measures could be a sign that some people are letting their guard down.

But Education Minister Lawrence Wong, who heads the Multi-Ministry Task Force on Covid-19 together with Health Minister Gan Kim Yong, appealed to the public to remain vigilant and not push the boundaries, as the authorities will be stepping up their checks over the festive period.

More safe distancing ambassadors

Wong said that the authorities will be stepping up checks on safe distancing and safe management measures over the festive year-end period.

"We are stepping up more checks... we have deployed safe distancing ambassadors, they continue to be present and we will deploy more over this period. Beyond the safe distancing ambassadors, we also have enforcement officers, and we are also stepping up enforcement checks."

Wong referred to the announcement that five F&B outlets have been temporarily shut down for their failure to comply with such measures, arising from checks performed the previous weekend.

He added that the ambassadors and enforcement officers will be deployed at popular hotspots across Singapore, and warned the public not to let their guard down or push the boundaries.

"Do not push the boundaries. This is not the time to let our guard down. This is not the time to think that, you know, we are safe, Singapore is very safe and therefore, we can afford to push the boundaries, relax and just enjoy ourselves with large gatherings. Maybe in a small area I close the doors I shut everything down and no one will know. Because we will step up our checks."

He pointed out that even if the authorities don't catch these people, at the end of the day, the people doing so are risking their health and the health of their family members.

He appealed to the public to do their part to stay focused and disciplined.

Mandarin Orchard Hotel: A reminder that things can go wrong

Covid-19 infections detected at the Mandarin Orchard Hotel, which was used as a Stay-Home Notice (SHN) facility, is a reminder that things can still go wrong.

Wong said that the SHN measures in Singapore have been effective.

But despite the protocols being followed by "responsible" hotel operators, something went wrong.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Dec. 22, Wong said that a breach of Covid-19 containment measures has not yet been detected.

"In this case, we did not detect a breach yet, but somehow something had happened. We don't quite know what is it, but the genome sequencing suggests that there were travellers on SHN who were infected, who shared the same strain or genome type in terms of infection."

Wong added that a lot of investigation work still needs to be carried out before the authorities could determine whether or not a breach has occurred.

Despite this incident, Wong reminded the public that safety arrangements are in place in hotels that serve as SHN facilities, with such areas being kept separate from the areas open to visitors on staycations.

New virus strain from the UK

Earlier in the day, the Multi-Ministry Task Force announced new restrictions on travellers from the UK, after reports of a new, potentially more contagious strain of the virus detected there.

However, Wong reminded the public that even with this new strain of the virus, the existing Covid-19 virus is already an infectious disease that can transmit easily.

"That's why, once again, all of us need to take this seriously and remind ourselves to stay vigilant, stay alert and keep our guard up," he said.

All long-term pass holders and short-term visitors with recent travel history to the UK within the last 14 days will not be allowed entry into Singapore, or transit through Singapore.

This will also apply to all those who had obtained prior approval for entry into Singapore.

Only Singapore citizens and PRs are allowed to return to Singapore from the UK. They must take a Covid-19 PCR test upon arrival in Singapore, at the start of their 14-day Stay-Home Notice.

Top image from MSE and Kayla Wong.