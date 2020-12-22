Fight at Circular Road leaves tables & chairs flipped, 7 men arrested, police looking for 3 others

A fight that broke out at The Mask Restaurant and Bar along Circular Road on Dec. 20 left the establishment in a mess, with tables and chairs overturned.

Video of the incident and photos of its aftermath circulated widely on Facebook after being uploaded on Dec. 21.

In the video, which was filmed from across the road, various individuals can be heard shouting and screaming, while passersby looked on.

At one point, two men are seen walking out onto the street, one topples a barrier before the pair are seen shoving each other.

Photos of The Mask Restaurant and Bar apparently showed the damage caused by the fight, with one photo showing what appears to be a knife laying on one of the tables.

Seven men arrested, police looking for three others

The police said they were alerted to a fight between two groups of people at 9:45pm.

Two men, aged 24 and 42, were arrested in relation to the fight, while a knife was seized as a case exhibit.

Other suspects had fled by the time the police arrived, but five of them were identified with the aid of CCTV footage, and subsequently arrested within two hours.

The seven men will be charged in court today, the police said.

Five of the men, aged between 20 and 27, will be charged with rioting, which carries a jail term of up to seven years and caning.

The two other men, aged 24 and 42, will be charged with committing a rash act, which carries a jail term of up to six months, or fine of up to S$2,500, or both.

Appeal for information

The police are also appealing for information on the whereabouts of three more men to assist with the investigations for the above case.

Anyone with information is requested to call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

Second case in same weekend

This is the second incident of unlawful behavior at F&B establishments in nightlife areas in the same weekend, with the first being a fight at Clarke Quay on Dec. 19 which ended with three men being sent to hospital, and five men arrested for rioting with a deadly weapon.

Top Photo via Patrick Tan on Facebook