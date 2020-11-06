Back

Thai Airways selling 34 of its planes

From selling bags made of life vests to fried dough to this.

Belmont Lay | November 06, 2020, 01:41 AM

Thai Airways International, which is bankrupt, has put 34 passenger aircraft up for sale.

The embattled airline is hoping to find buyers by Nov. 13, 2020.

Aircraft listed on the sale notice have been posted on its website.

The airlines did not provide other details, but the sale is believed to be part of a plan to modernise the fleet, Bangkok Post reported.

These aircraft include:

- 10 Boeing 747-400s manufactured between 1993-2003,

- six Boeing 777-200s built in 1996-1998, and

- six Boeing 777-300s manufactured from 1998-2000.

Others are

- six Airbus A340-600s built from 2005-2008,

- three A340-500s that left the production line in 2005-2007,

- two Boeing 737-400s made in 1992-1993, and

- one Airbus A300-600 built in 1993.

Buyers can expect delivery of the planes by the second quarter of next year, the airline said.

The deadline for those interested in acquiring the aircraft is Nov. 13.

One previous buyer of a A340-500 was the Royal Thai Air Force. The sale occurred in 2016.

Background

Thai Airways had been losing money for many years.

The Bankruptcy Court approved a business rehabilitation plan for the airline in 2020 in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, which caused losses to mount even more.

The airline has a 332 billion baht (S$14.6 billion) debt.

Some 5,000 of the airline's employees have signed up for the company's early retirement scheme.

Thai Airways has experimented with a myriad of money-making ideas.

These include turning emergency life vests and slides into industrial styled bags for sale, selling of the flight attendant experience, opening airplane-themed cafes, and retailing deep fried dough, a side venture that reportedly brings in 10 million baht (S$431,781) a month.

