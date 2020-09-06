Thai Airways opens airline-themed restaurant in Bangkok

Airlines have found innovative ways of generating revenue, given the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Thai Airways has opened an airline-themed restaurant at its headquarters in Bangkok, in order to provide its customers the airline experience they crave without having to board a plane.

You can dine while seated on authentic Thai Airways aircraft seats

According to photos posted by the airline on Facebook, customers can enter the restaurant via an airline staircase, similar to those that are used in an airport.

The seats in the restaurant consists of both economy class seats and Thai Airways' older recliner business class seats.

The restaurant also features a number of model airplanes as decor, as well as a mock-up of an aircraft door.

The food is provided by the airline's catering company, and customers can get a beef bolognese pasta for 129THB (S$5.60), Bak Kut Teh with rice for THB180 (S$7.80) or a blueberry cheesecake for THB120 (S$5.20), among other dishes.

Customers even get a mock boarding pass as a souvenir.

The restaurant is only open between Wednesday to Friday, from 7am to 2pm, with hot food only be served from 9am onwards.

There is also an option of delivery service, for those who may miss airline food (chicken or beef, sir?), but prefer to stay at home.

Top image via Thai Catering/FB.