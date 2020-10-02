Thai Airways earning over S$431,700 a month from selling fried dough sticks

Amidst bankruptcy hearings, Thai Airways is continuing to find different ways to make money.

Apart from getting the public to pay to be a flight attendant for a day, the airline has also turned to selling fried dough sticks, known as patong-go, which has earned it about 10 million baht (S$431,781) a month, both Bangkok Post and Khaosod English reported.

The snack is sold in a set, consisting of three pieces and dipping sauce made from purple sweet potato and egg custard for 50 baht (S$2.16).

Expansion of food business amidst popular demand

Thai Airways' acting president, Chansin Treenuchagron, highlighted that the fried dough sticks were popular, with long queues for the snack forming at the airline's five food outlets in Bangkok every morning, Thai media further reported.

A post by the Facebook page Tell A Friend, which was subsequently reposted by THAI Catering, further claimed that the queue for the fried dough sticks began as early as about 5am in the morning.

The airline is planning to expand its new food business through franchises to reach out to more customers, Chansin further stated.

Cafeteria selling food inspired by in-flight meals

Fried dough sticks is not the only food that Thai Airways is selling.

According to Khaosod English, the airline's branch at Silom has also launched a cafeteria selling food inspired by in-flight meals.

Here, the airline serves a variety of food including both Indian and Western cuisine.

Meanwhile, drinks are brewed by a barista who is a pilot, and cabin crew who are experts in coffee, another post stated.

The Bangkok Post further highlighted that the airline has total liabilities of 332.2 billion baht (S$14.3 billion), with the Thai Central Bankruptcy Court having since given approval for debt restructuring.

