Thai Airways allowing people to pay S$126 to be flight attendant for a day

The plane is a mockup cabin.

Belmont Lay | September 23, 2020, 12:48 PM

Thai Airways has entered into bankruptcy hearings after Covid-19 ravaged its business and finances.

But it is not going down without a fight.

In a bid to continue making some money, it is getting the public to pay to be a flight attendant for a day.

Pay to be flight attendant

The airline, which is 51 per cent owned by the Thai government, has launched a programme, “Be Our Guest Be Our Crew”, that is open to the public.

The airline's training school, Thai Flight Training Academy, will allow the public to be a Thai Airways flight attendant for a day for 2,900 baht (S$126).

Get to wear outfit

The programme is a four-hour crash course on becoming a cabin crew for the carrier.

Trainees will get to wear the airline’s signature uniform, get their hair done, and carry out duties in an actual cabin set-up.

The training includes greeting passengers, conducting safety demonstrations, and serving food in business class, while maintaining good form.

One friend or family member can join as a passenger, and they can be served food and snacks provided by the airline.

The trainees will get to walk inside a mockup of an Airbus A380.

Other programmes on offer

The airline is also offering other programmes besides becoming a flight attendant:

Through The Pilot’s Eyes With Flight Simulator: Four-day training as a pilot (฿19,900, S$864)

Safe Flight, Save Lives: One-and-a-half-day safety training (฿5,500, S$239)

Cook Like Thai, Dine From Chef: One-day cooking training (฿5,500, S$239)

For more information, do view the Thai Flight Training Academy Facebook page.

Top photos via Janjaree Sawangsang & Thai Flight Training Academy Facebook page

