Thai Airways turn life vests & emergency slide rafts into limited edition bags selling for S$17 - S$218

Another money-making idea.

Belmont Lay | October 28, 2020, 06:18 PM

Thai Airways has turned its life vests and emergency door slide rafts into limited-edition tote bags.

This is the latest business step the airlines is taking to contribute to its bankruptcy rehabilitation.

The industrial styled bags follow the selling of the flight attendant experience, opening airplane-themed cafes, and retailing deep fried dough, a side venture that reportedly brings in 10 million baht (S$431,781) a month.

Pre-orders for the bags are available from Oct. 29, 2020, 2:19pm, Thai Airways said.

Prices

The bags in the “Project: Re” collection are selling for from 390 baht (SS$17) for a small pouch, to 4,990 baht (S$218) for a large bag.

Limited edition

The 1,590 baht (S$69.50) and 1,990 baht (S$87) bags have the pull tabs from life vests attached to them.

Each bag is also one-of-a-kind as vests have different serial numbers.

Customers will be limited to two bags per order.

“Help save the world from climate change; Thai Airways International introduces ‘Re-Life Collection,’ the bags reproduced from our disposed life vests and slide rafts,” the airline’s website said.

The items will be delivered in two month’s time, on Dec. 20.

The company, which had total liabilities of 332 billion baht, filed a bankruptcy restructuring plan back in May.

