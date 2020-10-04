Xi Jinping wishes Trump & wife speedy recovery

Chinese President Xi Jinping wished the U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melanie Trump a speedy recovery on Oct. 3.

This comes after it was announced on Oct. 2 that Trump and his wife had tested positive for Covid-19.

Xinhua reported that Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, extend their sympathy towards Trump and his wife and wish them a speedy recovery.

Not just any other well wisher

Xi joins the growing list of people that wished Trump well after his diagnosis.

However, Xi's message is particularly notable given the state of U.S and China relations the past few months.

As the U.S. Presidential Elections approaches, Trump has been doubling down on blaming China for the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Sep. 22, Trump told the UN General Assembly to "hold China accountable for their actions".

Xi then said — in what appeared to be a rebuke to Trump — to the same General Assembly that China has "no intention to fight either a Cold War or a hot one with any country".

Trump remains active on Facebook

Just yesterday, Trump was moved to the Walter Reed National Military medical centre as a precautionary measure.

CBS News reported today that while Trump is "not out of the woods," doctors are "cautiously optimistic", according to his physician Dr. Sean Conley.

Trump has also been updating his status on Facebook.

The most recent post uploaded five hours ago shows Trump speaking in a video from his hospital room without face mask.

He assured that he's doing well and thanked everybody for their well wishes.

Top image via PBS NewsHour/YouTube.