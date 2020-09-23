Back

Trump tells UN to 'hold China accountable' for Covid-19

Campaigning on world stage.

Belmont Lay | September 23, 2020, 12:56 AM

Events

NOVELA Member Day 2020

21 September 2020 - 27 September 2020

NOVELA

United States President Donald Trump told the UN General Assembly on Sep. 22 that China must be held accountable for its actions over the Covid-19 pandemic.

Trump, in a recorded message played on a large screen in the UN General Assembly hall, accused Beijing of allowing the coronavirus to "leave China and infect the world".

Annual meeting

The occasion was the annual meeting of the UN, which turned 75 years old on Sep. 22, 2020.

World leaders are speaking virtually to the UN session in New York, due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Reelection campaign mood

The US president transferred his hawkish campaign stump speech to the global stage.

"The United Nations must hold China accountable for their actions," he said.

He added: "We must hold accountable the nation that released this plague upon the world."

Accuse China of looking after own interests

Trump accused China of only looking after its own interests when the potentially lethal virus first appeared in the city of Wuhan late last year.

And he said "the Chinese government, and the World Health Organisation , which is virtually controlled by China, falsely declared that there was no evidence of human-to-human transmission".

"Later, they falsely said people without symptoms would not spread the disease," he also said.

Background

Trump faces a difficult reelection fight on Nov. 3.

He has resorted to blaming China to deflect voter criticism of his handling of the pandemic in the U.S.

Trump had previously said he would visit the UN General Assembly but changed his mind.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top photo via

Popular Hong Kong cafe Cupping Room with all-day breakfast set to open in S'pore on Oct. 10

Coming soon.

September 23, 2020, 10:19 AM

Xi Jinping: China no intention of fighting 'Cold War or hot one' with any country

Narrow differences and resolve disputes through dialogue and negotiation.

September 23, 2020, 01:20 AM

Covid-19: No new locations visited by confirmed cases, no cases in community on Sep. 22

37 cases remain in hospitals.

September 22, 2020, 10:13 PM

'I want to apologise to my father for all the pain that he's gone through': Daughter in Boon Tat stabbing

Tan Nam Seng has been sentenced to eight and a half years in prison.

September 22, 2020, 09:52 PM

Members of public didn't use 'excessive force' to restrain man who died after being caught for upskirt photos: Coroner

The man died from a disease of the heart muscle.

September 22, 2020, 07:21 PM

Suspected drug trafficker, 63, falls from 9th floor HDB flat & dies during S$700,000 drug raid

More than 5kg of heroin and 1kg of 'Ice' was seized during the raid.

September 22, 2020, 07:20 PM

Chinese billionaire & vocal critic of Chinese Communist Party jailed 18 years for corruption

If he serves his full sentence, he will be in his 80s by the time he is released from jail.

September 22, 2020, 07:10 PM

S'pore influencer posts video of her feeding bread to wild boars at 'wild boar reserves'

NParks is looking into the case.

September 22, 2020, 07:00 PM

Covid-19 Support Grant extended till Dec. 31, unemployed applicants must show efforts to look for jobs, training

Those who meet the current eligibility criteria may still do so until Sep. 30.

September 22, 2020, 06:30 PM

'Everything S$1.60 only' shop at Bedok has a huge range of items at S$1.60

1.60.

September 22, 2020, 06:08 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.