PM Lee on UN's 75th anniversary: S'pore is committed to the UN

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong delivered a video message at the High-Level Meeting to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the United Nations on Sept. 22, 2020.

PM Lee talked about growing geopolitical tensions, cracks in globalisation, and pushback against mulitlateral institutions and international cooperation.

Covid-19 exacerbated problems

He then emphasised the importance of multilateralism, and the role of the UN in it, as problems have been exacerbated by Covid-19.

PM Lee pointed to a "rules-based multilateral system, with the UN at its core" as the best hope to building a stable international environment.

While he acknowledged the UN's limitations, PM Lee said they had levelled the playing field for all countries, giving small states like Singapore a voice, and a stake in the global commons.

These trends, however, exposed the shortcomings of multilateral institutions.

These include the inability to achieve consensus on major issues, and millions of people who still lack access to food, healthcare and education.

PM Lee emphasised the importance of working together to update and reform these multilateral institutions, including the UN.

He noted that members expect a lot from the UN, and it "is only right" that the countries give the UN commensurate latitude, resources and mandate to fulfil its demanding mission.

He then quoted Singapore's first foreign minister, S Rajaranam, when Singapore was first admitted to the UN in 1965:

“Despite the cynics who focus attention on its many shortcomings, my country has faith in the future of the United Nations, simply because without it there is no worthwhile future for humanity.”

PM Lee then ended off with a commitment to the future of the UN, and the values and ideals of the UN Charter.

He said Singapore is equally determined to work with all countries, including through the Forum of Small States, which Singapore helped to establish, to strengthen the UN.

Image from Ministry of Communications and Information