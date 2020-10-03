Trump moved to hospital as precautionary measure, given experimental antibodies treatment

U.S. President Donald Trump has been moved to Walter Reed National Military medical centre, in a move the White House described as a precautionary measure.

Trump, who has tested positive for Covid-19, has also been given an experimental antibody treatment which has yet to be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Trump flew by helicopter to Walter Reed

According to CNN, Trump made the move in the morning of Oct. 3 (Singapore time).

He walked out of the White House wearing a mask and suit, and "displayed no outward sign of illness."

He boarded a helicopter which took him to the medical centre.

Trump walks across the lawn and boards Marine One to travel to Walter Reed: pic.twitter.com/h8gBqhRo4O — LeAHHHHHH!!! 😱 🏳️‍🌈 (@leahmcelrath) October 2, 2020

Trump remains in charge

The White House confirmed that there has been no activation of the 25th Amendment of the Constitution and no transfer of power to Vice-President Mike Pence.

Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said:

"Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the President will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days."

The Presidential suite at Walter Reed is equipped with everything the President needs to continue working.

Experimental treatment

According to Trump's doctor, Navy Commander Sean Conley, Trump had been given a Regeneron polyclonal antibody cocktail and has been taking zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and a daily aspirin.

This antibody treatment is experimental and has not yet been approved by the FDA, according to CNN's medical analyst Jonathan Reiner, who formerly treated Vice-President Dick Cheney.

Biden suspends negative ads

Meanwhile, Trump's opponent Joe Biden has decided to temporarily suspend negative ad campaigning, according to CBS News.

Ads run by the Biden campaign attacking Trump will be pulled, although negative ads by pro-Biden groups may still air.

Biden, who recently tested negative for Covid-19, will continue with his schedule of campaign activities.

Meanwhile, Trump's predecessor Barack Obama wished Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and all affected by the virus a "speedy recovery."

Obviously, we’re in the midst of a big political battle right now, and while there’s a lot at stake, let’s remember that we’re all Americans. We’re all human beings. And we want everyone to be healthy, no matter our party. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 2, 2020

Top image from CNN YouTube.