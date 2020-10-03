Back

Trump moved to hospital as precautionary measure, given experimental antibodies treatment

Trump remains in charge, power has not been transferred to Mike Pence.

Sulaiman Daud | October 03, 2020, 09:02 AM

Events

Mid-Autumn Festival Light-Up 2020

18 September 2020 - 04 October 2020

Gardens by the Bay

U.S. President Donald Trump has been moved to Walter Reed National Military medical centre, in a move the White House described as a precautionary measure.

Trump, who has tested positive for Covid-19, has also been given an experimental antibody treatment which has yet to be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Trump flew by helicopter to Walter Reed

According to CNN, Trump made the move in the morning of Oct. 3 (Singapore time).

He walked out of the White House wearing a mask and suit, and "displayed no outward sign of illness."

He boarded a helicopter which took him to the medical centre.

Trump remains in charge

The White House confirmed that there has been no activation of the 25th Amendment of the Constitution and no transfer of power to Vice-President Mike Pence.

Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said:

"Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the President will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days."

The Presidential suite at Walter Reed is equipped with everything the President needs to continue working.

Experimental treatment

According to Trump's doctor, Navy Commander Sean Conley, Trump had been given a Regeneron polyclonal antibody cocktail and has been taking zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and a daily aspirin.

This antibody treatment is experimental and has not yet been approved by the FDA, according to CNN's medical analyst Jonathan Reiner, who formerly treated Vice-President Dick Cheney.

Biden suspends negative ads

Meanwhile, Trump's opponent Joe Biden has decided to temporarily suspend negative ad campaigning, according to CBS News.

Ads run by the Biden campaign attacking Trump will be pulled, although negative ads by pro-Biden groups may still air.

Biden, who recently tested negative for Covid-19, will continue with his schedule of campaign activities.

Meanwhile, Trump's predecessor Barack Obama wished Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and all affected by the virus a "speedy recovery."

Top image from CNN YouTube.

Migrant workers given award for assisting off-duty police officer in restraining armed man

The armed man was subsequently arrested, and investigations are ongoing.

October 03, 2020, 07:53 AM

Joe Biden tests negative for Covid-19

He is well.

October 03, 2020, 12:52 AM

Orchard Central salon & cafe visited by Covid-19 case 2 days in a row, from 9:45am to 7:45pm

There are five imported cases reported today.

October 02, 2020, 10:47 PM

SPF publishes Lim Tean's lawyer letter accusing CAD of 'illegitimate collusion'

Lim also said through the letter that he 'had no intention of turning up for any Police interview'.

October 02, 2020, 10:17 PM

Japanese designer brand selling scarf that looks like the Good Morning Towel

A towel, but make it fashion.

October 02, 2020, 09:11 PM

Thai Airways earning over S$431,700 a month from selling fried dough sticks

The airline has also launched a cafeteria selling food inspired by in-flight meals.

October 02, 2020, 08:06 PM

Man hides his face with an umbrella to steal female underwear in Tampines

Six pieces of underwear were stolen.

October 02, 2020, 07:46 PM

Bedok resident catches rare sight of kingfisher snacking on cockroaches in HDB estate

Crunchy crunchy.

October 02, 2020, 06:51 PM

Malaysia reports 287 Covid-19 cases on Oct. 2, highest daily increase

Highest surge in a day since the start of the pandemic.

October 02, 2020, 06:46 PM

1-for-1 beers on tap at Morganfield's S'pore for whole of Oct. 2020, valid entire day

If you don't have a friend, you can drink more beer.

October 02, 2020, 06:30 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.