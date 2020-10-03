Back

Joe Biden tests negative for Covid-19

He is well.

Belmont Lay | October 03, 2020, 12:52 AM

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his wife Jill have tested negative for Covid-19.

Biden announced Friday, Oct. 2, his negative result just hours after President Donald Trump revealed that he had tested positive.

“I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID,” Biden wrote on Twitter.

“Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands.”

Sent Trump well wishes

Earlier in the day, Biden wrote on Twitter that he and his wife “send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery”.

“We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family,” he added.

Kamala Harris, Biden’s running mate, also tweeted that she was keeping the president “and the entire Trump family in our thoughts”.

Harris tested negative for the virus on Thursday.

Top photo via Joe Biden Facebook

