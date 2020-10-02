Trump & First Lady get Covid-19

President Donald Trump said he and First Lady Melania Trump have Covid-19.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Before this tweet, Trump, 74, tweeted that he and the First Lady, 50, were waiting for their Covid-19 test results:

Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Trump received the test result after one of his closest advisers, Hope Hicks, became infected.

New York Times reported that the virus has been brought into Trump's inner circle and underscored the difficulty of containing it even with the resources of a president.

With just 33 days before the presidential election on Nov. 3, Trump is now possibly being sidelined for at least two weeks.

NYT predicted that even if Trump remains asymptomatic, he might have to withdraw from the campaign trail and stay isolated in the White House for an unknown period of time.

If he becomes sick, it could raise questions about whether he should remain on the ballot at all.

The virus is still ravaging the country and killing about 1,000 more Americans every day.

The optics of Trump's positive test result can play out either way.

He might be hailed for getting the virus and recovering from it -- if and when he does -- and it could play out as one major narrative going into the election.

And it could definitely hurt Trump at the polls.

Trunp has repeatedly predicted the virus “is going to disappear”, and asserted that it was under control.

He has also insisted that the country was “rounding the corner” to the end of the crisis.

Trump has refused for months to wear a mask in public on all but a few occasions.

He had repeatedly questioned their effectiveness while mocking his Democratic opponent Joe Biden for wearing one.

At 74, Trump is in the demographic group most vulnerable to the virus.

Eight out of every 10 deaths attributed to it in the United States have been among those 65 and older.

Trump has repeatedly expressed confidence in public about his own health.

“I’m on a stage that’s very far away, and so, I’m not at all concerned,” he said in September, brushing off worries about crowded rallies.

Trump has been reported to have high cholesterol and weighs 110kg, which is considered obese for his height.

But the president’s doctor pronounced Trump in “very good health” in 2019.

The president does not make public details about his health.

This is a developing story.

Update:

