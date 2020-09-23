Xi Jinping: China no intention of fighting 'Cold War or hot one' with any country

Chinese President Xi Jinping told the United Nations General Assembly on Sep. 22 that Beijing has "no intention to fight either a Cold War or a hot one with any country".

Xi's message in a pre-recorded video statement at the annual gathering of world leaders came amidst growing tensions between China and the United States.

Xi said in Mandarin, which was translated into English: "We will continue to narrow differences and resolve disputes with others through dialogue and negotiation. We will not seek to develop only ourselves or engage in zero-sum game."

Xi's message a rebuke

Even though both world leaders' speeches were pre-recorded, Xi's message appeared to be a rebuke to U.S. President Donald Trump.

"Facing the virus, we should enhance solidarity and get through this together. We should follow the guidance of science, give full play to the leading role of the World Health Organisation," Xi said.

"Any attempt of politicising the issue or stigmatisation must be rejected."

WHO in the spotlight

The Chinese leader called for a global response to the virus and to give the World Health Organisation a leading role.

Trump had accused WHO of being a puppet of China, which WHO denied.

The U.S. president has announced plans for the U.S. to leave the Geneva-based WHO.

Avoid a Cold War, UN urged

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the 193-member General Assembly earlier on the same day that everything must be done to avoid a new Cold War.

He warned that "we are moving in a very dangerous direction".

"Our world cannot afford a future where the two largest economies split the globe in a great fracture," he said.

"A technological and economic divide risks inevitably turning into a geo-strategic and military divide. We must avoid this at all costs."

Background

The pandemic has brought tensions between U.S. and China to a boil.

It also highlighted Beijing's bid for greater multilateral influence that challenges Washington's unilateral superpower status.

The coronavirus emerged in China in late 2019.

China denies accusations by the U.S. that its lack of transparency worsened the outbreak.

The UN meeting is conducted virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

