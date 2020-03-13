Despite incurring S$500,000 costs for 1-month closure, Teo Heng KTV studio boss continues to pay employees salary

All bars and entertainment outlets have been forced to close from March 26 to April 30 as they have been classified as places with high risks of spreading Covid-19.

While the regulation serves as an enhanced measure against the spread of Covid-19, it has dealt a blow to many local businesses.

Teo Heng pays 100 over employees salaries during month-long closure

Popular karaoke chain, Teo Heng KTV Studio, is one of the affected businesses in the entertainment industry.

According to a report by the Chinese evening daily, Lianhe Wanbao, Teo Heng KTV Studio has closed all its 14 outlets since March 26.

The karaoke chain is expected to incur up to S$500,000 losses for the month-long closure.

However, the boss of Teo Heng, Jackson Teo said that he will continue to pay all 100 over staff members their salaries and the staff will be sent for training during the hiatus.

“Employees are our wealth”

In a late-night Facebook post by Teo on March 25, after the final night of operation, Teo said the news came like a bolt from the blue.

When he first knew about it, he recalled feeling the pain about the heavy losses he would incur while driving back home to hold an emergency meeting with the key personnel of Teo Heng.

However, he quickly adjusted his mindset and thought as long as he’s well and alive, there’s nothing to be afraid of and this is not the end.

He felt more relaxed afterwards and achieved a consensus with the rest later at the meeting that they should not cut employees’ salaries.

Teo explained that the employees have their families to support and they have been contributing to the success of the company.

“Employees are our wealth and we should take care of them even more during this critical period,” he added in his Facebook post.

He also expressed his faith in Singapore government to help local enterprises to tide over this difficult period.

“As long as we can contain the Covid-19 without a lockdown and live normally, all these problems will pass eventually. A better tomorrow will come soon,” Teo ended his post on an encouraging note.

Top photo via Teo Heng’s Facebook and Jackson Teo’s Facebook