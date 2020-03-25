fbpx

2 Taiwanese student returnees from US flout quarantine to get oyster omelette, post it on Instagram

They were fined.

Nyi Nyi Thet | April 1, 11:03 pm

Taiwan has a mandatory 14-day mandatory self isolation for returnees to Taiwan.

These two high school students from the U.S. were no exception.

According to Taiwanese media, two Taiwanese students arrived back in Taiwan on March 25, 2020 at around 6am.

They were then supposed to take a specially designated taxi back home immediately.

However, they had other plans.

The two of them got off the car in the city centre and decided to go buy food.

They visited an oyster omelette shop and apparently bought bubble tea as well.

According to Taiwan News, the two documented their purchases on Instagram, and when concerned friends questioned why they were not in quarantine, one of the two reportedly said this:

“You’re crying just because we bought lunch?”

Due to the very blatant evidence on social media, authorities were quickly able to discern that the two had broken quarantine orders.

The aforementioned omelette store has reportedly closed for a month, in part due to the action of the two students.

The two students were fined NT$100,000 (S$4,730) each.

