NTU: All employees to bring home their work desktops if they are not issued laptops

Nanyang Technological University (NTU) has advised its staff members on their transition to a remote-work arrangement on Wednesday morning, April 1, via an internal circular.

Bring desktops home

According to the advisory sent by the President’s Office, all NTU employees are to bring home their NTU desktops for this work-from-home period if they do not have NTU-issued laptops.

NTU also said all employees are “responsible for ensuring that they are appropriately set up to be able to work from home”.

Employers must make sure staff are able to telecommute if nature of job allows for it

The advisory on alternative work arrangements follows an announcement by Manpower Minister Josephine Teo on Tuesday, March 31, that said employers must ensure their employees are able to telecommute if the scope of their work allows for it.

Companies should aim for 100 per cent telecommuting

She said: “As a matter of principle, we want to see companies make the best possible effort to implement 100 per cent telecommuting.”

“That is the bar to aim for,” she added.

Teo also said Ministry of Manpower (MOM) officers will be assessing workplaces to see if work from home measures are feasible.

Employers found to be flouting the regulations will receive a stop-work order.

However, Teo acknowledged that some companies may not be able to implement telecommuting completely due to the nature of their work.

For these companies, she said stricter measures such as safe distancing should be enforced.

