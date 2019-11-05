Dennis Chew & Chew Chor Meng close porridge stall in Bedok because of Covid-19

Many businesses in Singapore are affected by the Covid-19 outbreak.

Closes Bedok porridge stall

And even actor/deejay Dennis Chew’s food businesses are not spared.

In a report from 8 Days, Chew confirmed that The Famous Zhou has ceased operations at their newest outlet in Bedok on Mar. 31.

The outlet was opened just a few months ago in Nov. 2019.

On top of the virus outbreak, sales at the Bedok outlet has been declining.

Thus, he decided to close it for good.

The Famous Zhou has two other outlets in Ang Mo Kio and Tampines.

Mookata stall may close soon

Apart from the porridge stalls, Chew also owns four mookata outlets in Hougang, Bishan, Bukit Batok and Tampines.

888 Mookata has seen a 40 per cent drop in sales in the past three weeks.

And while food delivery sales have picked up for two of their porridge stalls, they can’t say the same for their mookata stalls.

He told 8 Days, “People can still order food delivery or tapau porridge, but not mookata. It’s impossible to do takeout. Business last weekend was the worst.”

If the situation is not going to get better, he may have to shut their Bukit Batok outlet.

No plans on retrenching staff

Despite the closure of one of his stalls and declining sales, he has no plans to lay off any of his 24 workers.

Staff at the Bedok porridge stall have been deployed to other outlets.

Some employees will also take no-pay leave in groups.

And just like other business owners, he hopes to receive government support. He adds in the 8 Days interview,

“Hopefully we are eligible for the government wage support for businesses because that will really help us a great deal. Layoffs are the last resort.”

Business venture with Chew Chor Meng

Chew opened the mookata and porridge eateries in partnership with fellow actor, Chew Chor Meng.

They opened their first mookata outlet in Hougang in July 2017, before going on to open three other outlets.

A year later, they opened their first The Famous Zhou outlet in Ang Mo Kio.

Top image via @thefamouszhou on Instagram

H/T: 8 Days