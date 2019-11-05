Apple CEO Tim Cook grabs some Chwee Kueh at Tiong Bahru market with S’pore photographers

In another edition of global figures in hawker centres, here is Apple CEO Tim Cook at Tiong Bahru market.

Hello Singapore! Thanks to iPhone photographers Darren Soh (IG: darrensohphoto) and Aik Beng Chia (IG: aikbengchia) for sharing their love of Tiong Bahru’s rich heritage—and amazing food! 🇸🇬 pic.twitter.com/XVibmLad8w — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 11, 2019

Branding 100.

In his post, he is having a meal with prominent Singapore photographers Chia Aik Beng and Darren Soh.

Soh told Mothership they had “tried the famous Tiong Bahru Chwee Kueh” which he enjoyed, and also had some “Soya Bean Milk, white carrot cake and Nyonya Gao Teng Kueh”.

Photography

Aik, who calls himself an “anyhow photographer”, takes “vivid and gritty images of moments and people”.

Of Singapore:

And other places:

He has over 35,000 followers on Instagram.

Here he is with Cook.

Soh is also a local photographer known for his landscape and architectural shots.

His “lightning shot” also went ridiculously viral, with even BBC covering it and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong sharing it.

Here’s how he did it in case you were wondering.

Here is his post with Cook.

“Aik Beng Chia and I had the amazing opportunity of hosting Apple CEO Tim Cook at Tiong Bahru Market this morning for breakfast and a quick tour. I also managed to give Tim a quick rundown about the architectural history of the buildings in Tiong Bahru and of course we made photos together. For someone who has been a Mac user for the last twenty years and an iPhone user since the 3GS, this was a real honour and privilege for me.”

According to Soh, Cook was also given a “rundown on the pre-war and post-war architecture of Tiong Bahru”.

Cook also seemed “genuinely curious about real Singapore”.

They even managed to snag a family portrait.

Cook has often done these impromptu meetups all over the world. His latest destination before this was Japan.

There he met with Apple developers, as well as Japanese singer-songwriter Gen Hoshino.

What a treat to reunite with Masako san and Hikari san, some of our imaginative developers who prove that no matter your age, coding opens up new opportunities to follow your dreams! Wonderful to see you at Apple Omotesando! pic.twitter.com/YAr4M6jSXw — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 8, 2019

Wowed by the many talents of Gen @gen_senden. Thanks for showing me how you bring your creative vision to life in the studio. Loved the izakaya too! Have a great show tomorrow! 楽しかったです！ 🏮🎶 pic.twitter.com/Seqzd9Pkme — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 8, 2019

Cool.

Image from Tim Cook’s Twitter page and Darren Soh’s Facebook