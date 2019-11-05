fbpx

The office is a corporate jungle and we all behave like inhabitants of said jungle

Because we are mammals.

Tsiuwen Yeo |Sponsored | November 26, 06:09 pm

Humans are animals.

I’m not just talking about feral behaviour, like a blatant inability to clean up after themselves.

I’m referring to animal characteristics. Most of us are no stranger to using certain animal traits to describe human behaviour (ooh, what a busy bee)

In a similar fashion, relating colleagues found in your workplace to animals is one way we can identify types of employees that exist in any corporate environment.

Because the corporate jungle is as dangerous as any jungle.

The one who knows all the secrets: Armadillo

The Southern Three-banded armadillo, native to South America, has sharp hearing — with large ears (relative to the size of its body) that help it pick up low frequency sounds easily. Their well-developed sense of hearing helps them be aware of their surroundings.

We all know that colleague who seems to know it all — gathered from snooping around in bathrooms and office walls to pick up information.

“The walls have ears.” They are the walls.

Although, I would discourage identifying just anyone with big ears as an office armadillo. You can stereotype them after you have experienced their animal traits firsthand.

What, you don’t hear it? Source

That easily stressed colleague: Pangolin

We all know a colleague who often exclaims: “I’m so stressed!!!!!”

That’s somewhat like the Sunda Pangolin, also known as the most poached animal in the world — made more threatened because they have a habit of rolling into a tight, scaly ball when startled or scared, making it easy for poachers to pick them up.

 Pangolins are known to get stressed very easily. And while some of us may feel we are held captive to our jobs, our tenacity probably outlasts that of a pangolin’s.  

But that shouldn’t stop you from recognising that your pangolin colleagues should receive some TLC once in awhile.

And managers, a pizza party is not the solution.

The one who lies low: Slow Loris

On bad days, all of us have been the Javan slow loris — they usually move slowly and deliberately, but are capable of bursts of speed to evade danger or to secure prey.

In the office, the slow loris’s traits are basically the highest level in the art of Doing The Bare Minimum To Keep Your Job.

That includes deliberately doing your work slowly to avoid getting more work, and possessing the ability to siam arrows quickly, so that you can chill. 

Spirit animal right there.

 The one breaking the glass ceiling: Spotted Hyena

Spotted hyena clans are matriarchal, which means the female is in charge. Like that female in your office soaring high and breaking all stereotypes, and still takes care of you when you’re not feeling well at work.

And while she’s an inspiration, you wouldn’t want to mess with her.

__________

 What kind of office worker are you? Visit your office spirit animal in the flesh (and bring your colleagues along) at Twilight Encounters, a year-end event that features incredible “oddball” creatures of Night Safari. 

This year, there will be a new Southern Three-banded armadillo exhibit opening at the Fishing Cat Trail.

At the Explorer Outpost, there will be the all-new Keeper Talk sessions at a newly constructed 50-seater open air amphitheatre, where you can meet these creatures at close proximity. There is also a Ranger Station where visitors can learn more about native wildlife.

There’s also a variety of other fun activities available, like the Safari Adventure Tour where you can discover Night Safari on a buggy ride — you’ll also be able to partake in a feeding session with Asian elephants.  

Watch Spotted Hyenas feed in close proximity while learning more about them at their feeding sessions, and solve puzzles with your friends to help find Night Safari’s “missing” Asian elephant, Neha, at Oddball Odyssey — an escape room game by Lockdown Singapore.

 

Twilight Encounters @ Night Safari

 When: Nov. 15 to Dec. 28 2019

Opening hours: 7:15pm to 12am 

Purchase the Night Safari Plus (admission to Night Safari and Rainforest Lumina) and save up to 30%. Find out more here.

 

Top image from Getty Images.

This sponsored article by Wildlife Reserves Singapore was done by a slow loris.

 

About Tsiuwen Yeo

Tsiuwen frequently thinks about what to eat for dinner as she's having lunch.

