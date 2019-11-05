Christmas-decorated rooms at Cathay malls have lighted floors, playground swings & sequinned walls

We all love a good Instagram photo — the kind that adds a little pizzazz to your feed and gets the comments flooding in.

Over at The Cathay and Cineleisure malls, themed rooms created for the duration of the year-end festive season are poised to be the photo op experience you may just be seeking.

The Cathay

Located on the third floor, the first room you’ll see is called The Swoosh.

This room features two see-saws below an LED neon sign — real sci-fi vibes to this one.

Continuing the concept of the use of playground equipment, another room, called “Swinging Good Time”, features a swing with Christmas baubles all around.

It’s also Christmas next door at “Sweet Christmas”, where you can look forward to taking a photo with Santa, presents, fairy lights, and candy canes.

If you’re looking for something to accommodate your own style and personality, one of the rooms, “UV Doodle”, lets you draw freely on the walls with neon markers.

Cineleisure

Head onto the second floor of Cineleisure to find another four rooms designed for your photo-taking pleasure.

In “Sequin Artist”, you’ll find a room with different-coloured sequins for walls.

You can design your own patterns and messages by running your fingers through the sequins.

If you’re into disco or popular arcade game Dance Dance Revolution, this next room, called “Dance Dance Discolution”, might be for you.

Featuring lighted floor panels that change colours when stepped on, make sure you’ve got your dancing shoes for this room.

Alternatively, sit among the clouds in “Sky Excursion”, a room made of fluffy dreams.

Fans of unicorns and pink will feel at home in “Carousel Dream”:

And yes, you are totally welcome to sit on the unicorn for your photos.

There’s an added perk to camwhoring in these rooms: posting your pictures to Facebook or Instagram with the tag @Cathaylifestyle and the #HollyJollyCathay hashtag in your caption will put you in the running for S$100 worth of Leftfoot vouchers.

The contest will run till Jan. 2, 2020. Five Instagrammers with the best photos will be chosen to win.

