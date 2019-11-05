fbpx

Christmas-decorated rooms at Cathay malls have lighted floors, playground swings & sequinned walls

Free admission for a new Instagram experience.

Andrew Koay | December 3, 06:22 pm

Events

One of Us Art Exhibitions

05 November 2019 - 13 December 2019, ---

Temasek Shophouse (Level 1) , 28 Orchard Road, S238832

We all love a good Instagram photo — the kind that adds a little pizzazz to your feed and gets the comments flooding in.

Over at The Cathay and Cineleisure malls, themed rooms created for the duration of the year-end festive season are poised to be the photo op experience you may just be seeking.

The Cathay

Located on the third floor, the first room you’ll see is called The Swoosh.

Image by Andrew Koay

This room features two see-saws below an LED neon sign — real sci-fi vibes to this one.

Image by Andrew Koay

Continuing the concept of the use of playground equipment, another room, called “Swinging Good Time”, features a swing with Christmas baubles all around.

Image by Andrew Koay
Image by Andrew Koay

It’s also Christmas next door at “Sweet Christmas”, where you can look forward to taking a photo with Santa, presents, fairy lights, and candy canes.

Image from Cathay Lifestyle’s Instagram page
Image by Andrew Koay

If you’re looking for something to accommodate your own style and personality, one of the rooms, “UV Doodle”, lets you draw freely on the walls with neon markers.

Image by Andrew Koay
Are those skipping ropes in the corner?? Maybe, just maybe. Image by Andrew Koay

Cineleisure

Head onto the second floor of Cineleisure to find another four rooms designed for your photo-taking pleasure.

In “Sequin Artist”, you’ll find a room with different-coloured sequins for walls.

Image by Andrew Koay
Image by Andrew Koay

You can design your own patterns and messages by running your fingers through the sequins.

If you’re into disco or popular arcade game Dance Dance Revolution, this next room, called “Dance Dance Discolution”, might be for you.

Image by Andrew Koay

Featuring lighted floor panels that change colours when stepped on, make sure you’ve got your dancing shoes for this room.

Image by Andrew Koay

Alternatively, sit among the clouds in “Sky Excursion”, a room made of fluffy dreams.

Image by Andrew Koay
Image by Andrew Koay

Fans of unicorns and pink will feel at home in “Carousel Dream”:

Image by Andrew Koay
Image from Cathay Lifestyle’s Instagram page

And yes, you are totally welcome to sit on the unicorn for your photos.

There’s an added perk to camwhoring in these rooms: posting your pictures to Facebook or Instagram with the tag @Cathaylifestyle and the #HollyJollyCathay hashtag in your caption will put you in the running for S$100 worth of Leftfoot vouchers.

The contest will run till Jan. 2, 2020. Five Instagrammers with the best photos will be chosen to win.

This sponsored post by Cathay has got the writer reading up about the rule of thirds to up his Insta-game.

