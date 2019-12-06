No, you won’t be fined S$1,000 for using your mobile phone while crossing the road: S’pore police

Using your mobile phone while crossing the road as a pedestrian is not a crime, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) would like you to know.

The police put out this clarification on Wednesday, Dec. 18, to deem false a message making the rounds in message apps and chat groups claiming otherwise.

The message claimed that from Dec. 1, 2019, pedestrians may be fined S$1,000 for using their mobile phones while crossing the road.

Not true

The police said: “The police would like to clarify that it is not an offence for pedestrians to use a mobile communication device when crossing the road.”

“However, we advise pedestrians to avoid using such devices when crossing the road, as such usage would distract them from the road conditions and the movement of vehicles around them.”

The police said the issue is more about safety.

It said pedestrians should exercise caution at all times, and look after their personal safety and that of other road users.

The police also urged members of the public not to spread unsubstantiated information which may cause public alarm.

Highway Code amended

What has changed is the Highway Code, where amendments came into effect on Dec. 1, 2019.

The Highway Code is a code of conduct for all road users.

They include guidelines on the use of personal mobility devices, giving way to emergency vehicles and pedestrians’ usage of mobile communication devices.