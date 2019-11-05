fbpx

Back

Here are all the changes to the S’pore Highway Code kicking in on Dec. 1, 2019

Existing provisions will also be revised.

Tanya Ong | November 22, 02:04 pm

Events

One of Us Art Exhibitions

05 November 2019 - 13 December 2019, ---

Temasek Shophouse (Level 1) , 28 Orchard Road, S238832

Share

There will be new provisions introduced to the Highway Code from Dec. 1, 2019.

Certain provisions will also be revised for greater clarity.

According to a media release from the Singapore Police Force, these are the changes:

#1: Giving way to emergency vehicles

The Highway Code will provide greater guidance on giving way to emergency vehicles used for medical, fire-rescue, military, police or customs purposes.

Upon hearing the emergency siren or seeing the flashing lights of such a vehicle, here are some things that motorists should observe:

  • Stay calm and check the direction of the oncoming emergency vehicle;
  • Give way by signalling early, and filter towards the left if it is safe to do so;
  • Slow down to let the emergency vehicle overtake if it is not safe to filter to the left safely;

Motorists should not speed up to block an overtaking emergency vehicle, or try to overtake or tailgate the emergency vehicle.

Motorists should also not break the law, such as by driving through a red light, in order to give way to the emergency vehicle.

#2: Pedestrians’ use of mobile devices

The Highway Code will also have a provision that advises pedestrians to avoid using mobile communication devices while crossing roads.

Pedestrians should use pedestrian crossings where available, obey traffic signs and traffic lights.

They should also exercise caution at all times.

#3: PMDs not allowed on roads

For the safety of users and motorists, PMDs and PMAs are currently not allowed on roads.

The Highway Code will include a provision to emphasise this.

Top photo via Flickr.

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Stress-related illnesses cost S'pore S$3.2 billion yearly, 18% of total health expenditure

Stress is a worldwide problem.

November 22, 01:52 pm

Indian man arrested for posing as pilot to gain special treatment & impress women

The man admitted to the police that he had been "charmed" by stereotypes of the uniform.

November 22, 01:31 pm

M'sia girl, 12, cries while reading out exam results in front of mother's grave

Heartbreaking.

November 22, 12:31 pm

S'pore police looking for next-of-kin of man, 61, who died alone at Assisi Hospice

RIP.

November 22, 12:30 pm

Boy, 11, with rare brain tumour, uses Make-A-Wish to build playground for his school

I'm not crying, you're crying.

November 22, 12:10 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close