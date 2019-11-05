Here are all the changes to the S’pore Highway Code kicking in on Dec. 1, 2019

There will be new provisions introduced to the Highway Code from Dec. 1, 2019.

Certain provisions will also be revised for greater clarity.

According to a media release from the Singapore Police Force, these are the changes:

#1: Giving way to emergency vehicles

The Highway Code will provide greater guidance on giving way to emergency vehicles used for medical, fire-rescue, military, police or customs purposes.

Upon hearing the emergency siren or seeing the flashing lights of such a vehicle, here are some things that motorists should observe:

Stay calm and check the direction of the oncoming emergency vehicle;

Give way by signalling early, and filter towards the left if it is safe to do so;

Slow down to let the emergency vehicle overtake if it is not safe to filter to the left safely;

Motorists should not speed up to block an overtaking emergency vehicle, or try to overtake or tailgate the emergency vehicle.

Motorists should also not break the law, such as by driving through a red light, in order to give way to the emergency vehicle.

#2: Pedestrians’ use of mobile devices

The Highway Code will also have a provision that advises pedestrians to avoid using mobile communication devices while crossing roads.

Pedestrians should use pedestrian crossings where available, obey traffic signs and traffic lights.

They should also exercise caution at all times.

#3: PMDs not allowed on roads

For the safety of users and motorists, PMDs and PMAs are currently not allowed on roads.

The Highway Code will include a provision to emphasise this.

Top photo via Flickr.