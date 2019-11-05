Grab launches first numberless payment card in Asia

Grab announced the launch of GrabPay card in partnership with MasterCard on Dec. 5, it’s also the first numberless payment card available in Asia.

Numberless card? Wha?

The physical GrabPay card is completely numberless, front and back, and it looks something like this.

The physical numberless card is designed to minimise security concerns, to prevent theft of personal and financial information.

No more cashiers using their photographic memory to capture your credit card information.

The card numbers will be reflected in the digital version of the card. GrabPay wallet users will have the details of their card stored within the Grab app.

Great card for travel

For those who prefer travelling cashless, the GrabPay card offers a foreign exchange fee of two per cent, a bargain compared to other cards out there, which range mostly between 2.8 per cent to 3.5 per cent.

GrabPay Card users are also entitled to flight delay passes, they can access over 1,000 airport lounges across 100 countries if they face delays for over two hours.

Rewards points galore

On top of that, money spent on the GrabPay card can be earned as GrabReward points, credited at the point of transaction.

As part of a limited launch promotion period, the GrabPay Card will reward users with up to 10x GrabRewards points per every dollar spent, redeemable all over Southeast Asia.

Samsung users can add their digital GrabPay Card to their Samsung Pay wallet and make offline payments as well.

