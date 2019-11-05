First time solo travelling? Here are 7 reasons why you should visit Perth.













Aside from being the capital of Western Australia, Perth is best known for its great weather, sandy beaches and wine valleys, so much so that it is now ubiquitously known as Australia’s coolest state.

It’s no surprise then, that many Singaporean families love to visit Perth during the holidays.

Something less common, however, is the notion of Perth as an ideal choice for first time solo-travellers.

After all, solo travelling is an endeavour often marked by adventure, self-exploration and a trek down the road less taken.

While far flung places in more exotic continents may seem like more thrilling options, here are seven reasons why Perth might be one of the best and safest recommendations for first-time solo trippers.

1) It is affordable and only five hours away

It’s pretty safe to say that most people prefer short flights to long flights.

Perth fits the bill, being the nearest Australian state from Singapore.

It is also extremely affordable to travel there, with Singapore Airlines flights starting from only S$488 per pax.

Throw in the fact that the Aussie-SG exchange rate is almost 1:1 now, and you’ll have even more incentive to visit.

2) No language barrier in a “low-threat” location

Going on a solo holiday for the first time is already a daunting task, let alone when one is left to fend for himself or herself in a foreign land.

The last thing any solo traveller wants to deal with on their trip are potential dangers to their safety.

Having said that, Perth is a great destination not just for solo-travellers, but for female solo travellers as well.

According to a 2018 report by the U.S. Bureau of Diplomatic Security, the city has been classified as a low-threat location, especially when compared with the majority of high-income countries globally.

The official language spoken in Perth is also English, which makes for easy communication, sign-reading and getting around for any Singaporean traveller.

3) There are tons of things for solo travellers to do in the city

Perth has an abundance of things to do and fantastic places to visit, not just for families but for solo travellers as well.

Fremantle

For instance, one can drop by Fremantle, a quaint town that is home to the Fremantle Market that was built in 1897.

Housing over 150 shops for craftsmen, designers and merchants as well as fresh food producers and food retailers, the market is open from Fridays to Sundays, as well as on most public holidays.

Kill two birds with one stone by grabbing some produce and supporting their local makers.

Some food items to check out include The Honeycake and Morish nuts.

Honeycakes consist of light, honey flavoured layers, caramel filling and ground walnuts, while morish nuts are handcrafted confectionery made with premium nuts:

While you’re at the market, consider taking a ride on the Fremantle Ferris Wheel, where you’ll be able to admire views of the boat harbour and coastal surroundings.

If you’re feeling peckish, you can also choose to have lunch at any one of the seafood restaurants in the area.

Address: Corner South Terrace & Henderson Street, Fremantle, Western Australia 6959

Market Opening Hours:

Friday, 9am – 8pm

Saturday, 9am – 6pm

Sunday, 9am – 6pm

Click here for transport options there.

Westfield Carousel

Travellers who love to shop will be delighted to know that there are plenty of retail options in Westfield Carousel, Perth’s largest shopping centre.

Situated in the suburb of Cannington, the mall has a good mix of local and international brands spanning from fashion, home and tech to sports, food and family.

Plus, it’s just 600m away from Cannington railway station, so rest assured you won’t have to walk till you drop to get there.

Address: 1382 Albany Hwy, Cannington WA 6107, Australia

You can check their opening hours, which vary, here.

Crawley Edge Boatshed

No visit to Perth is complete without a trip to Crawley Edge Boatshed, the iconic blue boat house that has been flooding our Instagram feeds since 2013.

If you’re a budding Instagrammer, don’t forget to bring along a tripod so you can take photos of yourself without assistance.

Address: Mounts Bay Rd, Crawley WA 6009, Australia

Opening Hours: 5am – 10pm, daily

Caversham Wildlife Park

Finally, another great place to explore in Perth is Caversham Wildlife Park that is located in Whiteman Park.

Holler if you’re an animal lover because the park is home to a plethora of Australian wildlife such as kangaroos, koalas, wallabies and even Tasmanian devils.

You can get there via train, bus, taxi or Uber.

Address: 233B Drumpellier Dr, Whiteman WA 6068, Australia

Opening Hours: 9am – 5:30pm, daily

Click here for directions to all four locations.

4) It is home to the world’s most beautiful stadium

Optus Stadium is the third-largest stadium in Australia that is located in the suburb of Burswood, Perth.

At the 2019 International Prix Versailles architecture awards, the stadium was declared the most beautiful sports facility in the world.

Das right.

Head down in the afternoon and snap some shots of the stadium during sunset.

Alternatively, you can also take some selfies with it to induce FOMO in your friends at home:

Address: 333 Victoria Park Dr, Burswood WA 6100, Australia

Click here for directions on how to get there.

5) You can taste world-class wines and food at Margaret River

Just when you think Perth can’t get any better, it does.

Margaret River is a small town south of Perth that is best known for her beaches, boutiques, vineyards and wineries.

Consider taking a day trip down to Margaret River, where you can book a sightseeing tour to experience the best of what the area has to offer.

In particular, we’d recommend going on a wine tour where you’ll be able to drink from a selection of world class wines and feast on fancy, gourmet food.

Who knows? You just might be able to meet other like-minded solo travellers on one of these tours as well.

Click here for transport options there.

6) Nightlife in Perth is hip and bangin’

Now that you’re back in Perth, it’s time to check out its bustling nightlife.

While most shops and restaurants in the city tend to close once the clock strikes five, bars and pubs tend to fill up quickly during the evening after work.

Here are three venues you can grab a beer or a cocktail at, or even party the night away.

Scarborough Beach Bar

Scarborough Beach Bar is located on the outskirts of Perth.

It is one of the bay area’s more iconic late-night hangouts, boasting unrivalled coastal views, delicious pub grub and a wide variety of drinks.

Spend an evening there to soak up some serious beach (and party) vibes.

Address: 1 Manning St, Scarborough WA 6019, Australia

Opening Hours:

11am – late, Mon – Fri

8am – late, Sat – Sun

Click here for transport options.

Jack Rabbit Slim’s

Jack Rabbit’s Slim is a bar in Northbridge, Perth that has live music, a dance floor and a late night diner.

Some of the live acts they host include rock, indie, R&B and electronic genres.

If you’re thinking of checking some of Perth’s local bands, consider yourself covered.

Address: 133 Aberdeen Street, Northbridge, Perth, WA 6003

Click here for transport options.

Bar Lafayette

For those who’d like something a little more bougie, Bar Lafayette is a swanky establishment that screams of old world glamour.

The focal point of the bar definitely has to be its Gatsby-esque interiors complete with plush seatings and mood lightings, which will make you feel as if you’ve stepped into a whole other era.

Address: Brookfield Place, 125 St Georges Terrace, Perth, WA 6000

Click here for transport options.

7) There’s plenty of entertainment options at the 2020 FRINGE WORLD Festival

To round off your entire Perth experience, catch a show or two at the FRINGE WORLD festival.

FRINGE WORLD is Perth’s most popular annual festival where hundreds of thousands of people come together to watch entertainment acts from comedies and musicals to circus acts and more.

2020’s festival will be held from Jan. 17 to Feb 16 at more than 150 venues all over Perth and Western Australia, so consider booking your trip during that time period.

This sponsored article by Singapore Airlines and Tourism Western Australia makes this writer want to fly to Perth right now.

Top image via Tourism Western Australia, John Leonard, sazzlebetty and nknerk on Instagram