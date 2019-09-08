fbpx

Back

Tokyo store clerk memorises over 1,300 customers’ credit card numbers

Sounds like a movie plot.

Julia Yeo | September 10, 04:16 pm

Events

Upsurge

Share

This could be a plot of an anime about an evil genius, but sometimes, reality is better than art.

Taniguchi Yusuke, a store clerk in Tokyo, was arrested for allegedly stealing the credit card information of over 1,300 customers, using them for his online purchases.

And he did it using pure memory work, it seems.

Used photographic memory to steal credit card info

According to Soranews24, Taniguchi was able to retain all the credit card information of customers within the few moments it took to process their purchases.

This includes their 16-digit-number, name, expiry date, and security code.

Using an apparent eidetic memory, or commonly known as “photographic memory”, the 34-year-old suspect was able to retain such information until he was able to jot it down later.

The police reportedly found a notebook containing the credit card details of more than 1,300 victims, according to ANN News.

Made money off credit card purchases

According to the police statement, Taniguchi had admitted to them that he would take the items he purchased online, and pawn them off for his living expenses, such as rent and food.

Some of the items that he bought online with the stolen card details included two shoulder bags, valued at 270,000 yen (about S$3,470) in total.

Busted after mailing items to his own address

Unfortunately for Taniguchi, his wits didn’t bring him far enough, as he led the police straight to himself by mailing the stolen goods to his own address.

The shoulder bags which he illegally purchased were delivered straight to his apartment, and the police were able to track them easily back to him.

Goes to show that having a good memory doesn’t always reflect one’s intelligence.

Cover image via ANN News/Youtube, @ostshem/Unsplash

About Julia Yeo

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

S'pore actress-model Melissa Faith Yeo charged for hurling vulgarities at police & SMRT staff

Maybe she having a really bad day.

September 10, 04:54 pm

S'pore 1-hr PSI level enters 'Unhealthy' range as haze situation in Sumatra persists

Oh nose.

September 10, 04:33 pm

Passer-by helps police subdue man resisting arrest in Woodlands using take-down

Everyone can use a hand.

September 10, 03:49 pm

Josephine Teo says she shouldn’t have made the ‘sex in small spaces’ remark, so ‘lesson learnt’

It was a 'lesson learnt'.

September 10, 02:46 pm

1-for-1 medium llao llao at S$2.95 each, available at IMM & Tampines Sept. 11, 2019

Fans of llao llao, listen up.

September 10, 01:35 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close