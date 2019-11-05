fbpx

Donnie Yen gets rousing reception from 5,000 fans at Our Tampines Hub

Oh man.

Nyi Nyi Thet | December 10, 01:12 am

It was announced earlier in November by Shaw Organisation that Donnie Yen would be making a trip to Singapore to promote the final chapter of the Ip Man series.

The movie is the last in a long-running martial arts franchise since 2008 that is based on the real-life Wing Chun master Ip Man.

The meet-and-greet was to be held at Our Tampines Hub on December 9, 2019.

And boy, did people turn up.

According to Our Tampines Hub’s Facebook post, about 5,000 fans packed the integrated mall for a glimpse of the man himself.

Here are some shots to give you a better idea of the crowd level.

Image from tampines Hub

Yen engaged in banter with Yes 933 DJs Jeff Goh and Chen Ning.

He was there to unveil the new pavilion at Our Tampines Hub.

The pavilion will be on display from Dec. 9 to Jan. 6, 2020.

Screenshot from karate6806warrior Insta

He was also asked which movie in the quadrilogy was his favourite, to which he good-humouredly declined to answer.

Same went with the question on future plans once Ip Man ends.

Yen just asked fans to watch the movie, then watch out for what he will do next.

Might not even be a martial arts movie going by recent comments.

Donnie Yen confirms ‘Ip Man 4’ will be his final kungfu movie

He did reveal that his favourite food in Singapore is apparently laksa.

Swee.

Yen’s wife, Cissy Wang, was also at Our Tampines Hub.


Images from Our Tampines Hub

