Donnie Yen to meet fans at Our Tampines Hub on Dec. 9, 2019

Fans of Wing Chun master Ip Man, or really, fans of the legendary Donnie Yen in general, keep your pants on.

The Hong Kong actor will be visiting Singapore on Dec. 9 and 10, 2019.

And he’ll be making his way right to our heartlands.

Fan meet at Our Tampines Hub

It was announced earlier in November by Shaw Organisation that Yen would be making a trip to our sunny island to promote his latest movie, Ip Man 4: The Finale.

The movie is the last in a long-running martial arts franchise since 2008 that is based on the real-life Wing Chun master Ip Man.

New details on his promo tour have been released on Nov. 22.

The 56-year-old actor will first make a stop at the Festive Plaza at Our Tampines Hub at 7pm on Dec. 9 to conduct a fan meet.

He will also be unveiling a new Ip Man Pavilion, which features not only a trick-eye illusion, but sets from the previous three Ip Man movies, reported 8 Days.

Fans can marvel at Ip Man’s iconic wooden dummy, family portraits and even the big round table which Yen sparred with Sammo Hung.

The pavilion will be on display from Dec. 9 to Jan. 6, 2020.

Ip Man movie marathon

Our Tampines Hub also announced Yen’s impending arrival on its Facebook page.

An Ip Man movie marathon will be held at 12pm before Yen’s visit, where Tampines residents can munch on free popcorn.

On Dec. 10, Yen will appear at Shaw Theatre Lido at 8:30pm onwards for the gala premiere of Ip Man 4: The Finale, according to 8 Days.

The movie opens in cinemas on Dec. 20, and will focus on Ip Man’s arrival in San Francisco in the 1960s.

There, he has to appease the local martial arts community after his protégé, Bruce Lee, who is played by Danny Chan, opens his own Wing Chun school.

You can watch the trailer here.

This definitely isn’t Yen’s first trip to our shores.

The actor reportedly dropped by with his wife, Cissy Wang, in September 2019 to shop around for some property.

Rumours circulated that Yen seemed to be scouting for property with prices of around S$5 million and S$10 million.

The pair had reportedly checked out high-end condominiums, including The Oliv on Balmoral Road, Bishopsgate Residences at the exclusive Bishopgate neighbourhood, Nouvel 18 on Anderson Road, and South Beach Residences on Beach Road.

Top photo from @donnieyenofficial / IG