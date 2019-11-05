‘Polite’ baggage at Changi Airport goes viral worldwide, everyone marvels at technology

Another aspect of Changi Airport has attracted international interest.

This time, it’s the baggage arrival conveyor belt.

A video of the process was uploaded to r/oddlysatisfying on Dec. 1 2019, where it has gotten 75,600 upvotes.

Here it is:

The video shows luggage being dispatched to the conveyor belt.

However, the luggage appeared to “know” (although it’s technically the system) exactly when to stop and when to proceed, even though the conveyor belt was irregularly populated with other cases.

As a result, the dispatched luggage slid in beautifully between the gaps, with no bumps and collisions to the travellers’ properties.

In case you can’t see it, here’s a gif:

Polite company

Thanks to their good behaviour, many Redditors have made jokes about how “polite” the luggage are.

Others, on the other hand, expressed their admiration for Changi Airport.

How it works

If you’d like to know how it works, here’s an explanation from someone in the industry:

One last thing:

Cool.

Top image via u/Snerrot on Reddit