Japanese women respond to Kim Kardashian’s trademark of “Kimono” with photos of real deal
Brilliant.
Kim Kardashian West has decided to trademark the word kimono for a new line of shapewear.
View this post on Instagram
Finally I can share with you guys this project that I have been developing for the last year. I’ve been passionate about this for 15 years. Kimono is my take on shapewear and solutions for women that actually work. I would always cut up my shapewear to make my own styles, and there have also been so many times I couldn’t find a shapeware color that blended with my skin tone so we needed a solution for all of this. The third pic is the solution short. I developed this style for all of those times I wanted to wear a dress or skirt with a slit and still needed the support. Introducing Kimono Solutionwear™ for every body. Coming Soon in sizes XXS – 4XL in 9 shades. I can’t wait for you to feel this fabric!#KimonoBody @kimono Photos by Vanessa Beecroft
And Japanese women are not impressed.
#KimOhNo starts trending on Twitter
Many of them took to Twitter to point out how Kardashian was disrespecting the original essence of the word as a traditional Japanese garment by turning it into a line of undergarments.
They also uploaded pictures of themselves dressed in actual kimonos, with the hashtag #KimOhNo.
Me wearing A #KIMONO with hakama for my graduation👘🎓🌸
Very sad to hear @kimkardashian has trademarked “Kimono” for her new underwear line😭 #KimOhNo pic.twitter.com/ET5iVojTYa
— Emi🛰草野絵美 (@emikusano) June 26, 2019
My grandmother and I. #notyourunderwear #KimOhNo pic.twitter.com/XwpigcqQ0M
— 栗男✨ (@tlmunderground) June 26, 2019
My cultures not your underwear. #KimOhNo pic.twitter.com/kePFwOdQdE
— Mayumi Narako (@MayumiNarako) June 26, 2019
Don't steal our culture.#KimOhNo pic.twitter.com/GX3p9AyQwT
— さと (@sato_kimono) June 25, 2019
Dear @KimKardashian This is #Kimono
Please respect our culture. #KimOhNo pic.twitter.com/atrS63E8eU
— ミサキ🗼メンタルヘルスブロガー (@misakitokyo) June 26, 2019
African-American women also criticise Kim Kardashian
Criticism did not just come from the Japanese however.
African-American women also slammed West for cultural appropriation and highlighted that she had previously done it to their own culture, in reference to her braided hairstyle and allegations of blackface in advertisements for a line of her beauty products, LA Times reported.
Black folks been told y'all about Kim Kardashian stealing culture and profiting off of it and y'all chalked it up as us overacting. #KimOhNo pic.twitter.com/YoW4XFFKaq
— Snorlax (@iyahnamook1) June 26, 2019
Kim after appropriating African culture and then seeing Japanese culture… #KimOhNo pic.twitter.com/u0C4jgOnNv
— Ifey (@Chuckwu77) June 26, 2019
Black women really fucking told y’all about Kim and now she out here trying to TRADEMARK Kimono like it’s some new and trendy word she thought of. The disrespectful is blowing me. #KimOhNo
— ❝latte❞ (@incaselatte) June 26, 2019
Kim Kardashian unperturbed
Kardashian herself appears unperturbed by the backlash however, with her Twitter account having since shared multiple images of products that potential customers can expect from the upcoming lingerie line.
This is a new approach to shapewear: Offering real solutions in 9 shades and sizes XXS-4XL, @kimonobody celebrates and enhances the shape and curves of women. Each piece is designed with soft yet supportive fabrics for everyone to feel their most confident. #KimonoBody pic.twitter.com/Cr81BqiLT4
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 25, 2019
The Sculpting Bodysuit in Kobicha, Coming Soon. #KimonoBody pic.twitter.com/mdOGOXbV2a
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 26, 2019
The Sculpting Short and Sculpting Bra in Umber. Coming Soon. #KimonoBody pic.twitter.com/fLhxs99QOX
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 26, 2019
She also dropped the trivia that her husband, Kanye West, himself designed the logo for her brand.
Fun Kimono Fact- Kanye drew the Kimono logo
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 25, 2019
Top image collage from Kim Kardashian Instagram and Flickr
