Japanese women respond to Kim Kardashian’s trademark of “Kimono” with photos of real deal

Brilliant.

Matthias Ang | June 27, 01:34 pm

Kim Kardashian West has decided to trademark the word kimono for a new line of shapewear.

Finally I can share with you guys this project that I have been developing for the last year. I’ve been passionate about this for 15 years. Kimono is my take on shapewear and solutions for women that actually work. I would always cut up my shapewear to make my own styles, and there have also been so many times I couldn’t find a shapeware color that blended with my skin tone so we needed a solution for all of this. The third pic is the solution short. I developed this style for all of those times I wanted to wear a dress or skirt with a slit and still needed the support. Introducing Kimono Solutionwear™ for every body. Coming Soon in sizes XXS – 4XL in 9 shades. I can’t wait for you to feel this fabric!#KimonoBody @kimono Photos by Vanessa Beecroft

And Japanese women are not impressed.

#KimOhNo starts trending on Twitter

Many of them took to Twitter to point out how Kardashian was disrespecting the original essence of the word as a traditional Japanese garment by turning it into a line of undergarments.

They also uploaded pictures of themselves dressed in actual kimonos, with the hashtag #KimOhNo.

African-American women also criticise Kim Kardashian

Criticism did not just come from the Japanese however.

African-American women also slammed West for cultural appropriation and highlighted that she had previously done it to their own culture, in reference to her braided hairstyle and allegations of blackface in advertisements for a line of her beauty products, LA Times reported.

Kim Kardashian unperturbed

Kardashian herself appears unperturbed by the backlash however, with her Twitter account having since shared multiple images of products that potential customers can expect from the upcoming lingerie line.

She also dropped the trivia that her husband, Kanye West, himself designed the logo for her brand.

Top image collage from Kim Kardashian Instagram and Flickr

 

