Japanese women respond to Kim Kardashian’s trademark of “Kimono” with photos of real deal

Kim Kardashian West has decided to trademark the word kimono for a new line of shapewear.

And Japanese women are not impressed.

#KimOhNo starts trending on Twitter

Many of them took to Twitter to point out how Kardashian was disrespecting the original essence of the word as a traditional Japanese garment by turning it into a line of undergarments.

They also uploaded pictures of themselves dressed in actual kimonos, with the hashtag #KimOhNo.

Me wearing A #KIMONO with hakama for my graduation👘🎓🌸

Very sad to hear @kimkardashian has trademarked “Kimono” for her new underwear line😭 #KimOhNo pic.twitter.com/ET5iVojTYa — Emi🛰草野絵美 (@emikusano) June 26, 2019

African-American women also criticise Kim Kardashian

Criticism did not just come from the Japanese however.

African-American women also slammed West for cultural appropriation and highlighted that she had previously done it to their own culture, in reference to her braided hairstyle and allegations of blackface in advertisements for a line of her beauty products, LA Times reported.

Black folks been told y'all about Kim Kardashian stealing culture and profiting off of it and y'all chalked it up as us overacting. #KimOhNo pic.twitter.com/YoW4XFFKaq — Snorlax (@iyahnamook1) June 26, 2019

Kim after appropriating African culture and then seeing Japanese culture… #KimOhNo pic.twitter.com/u0C4jgOnNv — Ifey (@Chuckwu77) June 26, 2019

Black women really fucking told y’all about Kim and now she out here trying to TRADEMARK Kimono like it’s some new and trendy word she thought of. The disrespectful is blowing me. #KimOhNo — ❝latte❞ (@incaselatte) June 26, 2019

Kim Kardashian unperturbed

Kardashian herself appears unperturbed by the backlash however, with her Twitter account having since shared multiple images of products that potential customers can expect from the upcoming lingerie line.

This is a new approach to shapewear: Offering real solutions in 9 shades and sizes XXS-4XL, @kimonobody celebrates and enhances the shape and curves of women. Each piece is designed with soft yet supportive fabrics for everyone to feel their most confident. #KimonoBody pic.twitter.com/Cr81BqiLT4 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 25, 2019

The Sculpting Bodysuit in Kobicha, Coming Soon. #KimonoBody pic.twitter.com/mdOGOXbV2a — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 26, 2019

The Sculpting Short and Sculpting Bra in Umber. Coming Soon. #KimonoBody pic.twitter.com/fLhxs99QOX — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 26, 2019

She also dropped the trivia that her husband, Kanye West, himself designed the logo for her brand.

Fun Kimono Fact- Kanye drew the Kimono logo — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 25, 2019

