Kim Kardashian trademarks “Kimono” for new underwear line, Japanese people perturbed
Here’s what some might think of when you mention “Kimono”.
A traditional Japanese garment that has been around for more than a thousand years.
It is also the new line of shapewear from Kim Kardashian.
Finally I can share with you guys this project that I have been developing for the last year. I’ve been passionate about this for 15 years. Kimono is my take on shapewear and solutions for women that actually work. I would always cut up my shapewear to make my own styles, and there have also been so many times I couldn’t find a shapeware color that blended with my skin tone so we needed a solution for all of this. The third pic is the solution short. I developed this style for all of those times I wanted to wear a dress or skirt with a slit and still needed the support. Introducing Kimono Solutionwear™ for every body. Coming Soon in sizes XXS – 4XL in 9 shades. I can’t wait for you to feel this fabric!#KimonoBody @kimono Photos by Vanessa Beecroft
Photos by Vanessa Beecroft pic.twitter.com/YAACrRltX3
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 25, 2019
According to the LA Times, she has also taken steps to trademark “Kimono”, “Kimono Body”, “Kimono Intimates” and “Kimono World”.
Kim Kardashian filed for a bunch of trademarks on the word "kimono" (even for actual kimono), which, if granted, would allow her to ban Japanese companies from using the word "kimono" in America. Somebody call Cool Japan ASAP. 😱😱 https://t.co/1OpWPt2lYJ pic.twitter.com/ieCzKfpeLW
— Tokyo Fashion (@TokyoFashion) June 25, 2019
Which is quite the power play considering Kimonos are already kinda a thing, in Japan for instance.
Some of the worries include how the “Kimono” looks nothing like the traditional image of what a kimono should look like.
Naming your product/startup with Japanese words might seem hip and all, but it really sucks for us when our culture is diluted by names of brands that don't have anything to do with what the word actually represents.
And better yet, trademarking it? F NO.https://t.co/8pFaEGdXI2
— Yuka Ohishi (@0oyukao0) June 25, 2019
How do I trademark The Fuck Is Wrong With You?https://t.co/DoEw5bcxrx
— Jenny Yang stands w the WGA (@jennyyangtv) June 26, 2019
Nice underwear, but as a Japanese woman who loves to wear our traditional dress,👘 kimono, I find the naming of your products baffling (since it has no resemblance to kimono), if not outright culturally offensive, especially if it’s merely a word play on your name. Pls reconsider
— Yuko Kato (@yukokato1701) June 26, 2019
One is KIMONO. One is Kim shamelessly selling a line of shapewear. Which y’all don’t need. #kimono pic.twitter.com/RC3vuA4dd1
— Tamlyn Tomita (@thetamlyntomita) June 25, 2019
Image from Pixabay Sasint and Kim Kardashian
