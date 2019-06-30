fbpx

Back

Kim Kardashian trademarks “Kimono” for new underwear line, Japanese people perturbed

Wow.

Nyi Nyi Thet | June 26, 04:04 pm

Events

Music Day Out 2019

30 June 2019, 1630h-1930h

Singapore Botanic Gardens, Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage

Upsurge

Here’s what some might think of when you mention “Kimono”.

Image from Sasint, Pixabay

A traditional Japanese garment that has been around for more than a thousand years.

It is also the new line of shapewear from Kim Kardashian.

View this post on Instagram

Finally I can share with you guys this project that I have been developing for the last year. I’ve been passionate about this for 15 years. Kimono is my take on shapewear and solutions for women that actually work. I would always cut up my shapewear to make my own styles, and there have also been so many times I couldn’t find a shapeware color that blended with my skin tone so we needed a solution for all of this. The third pic is the solution short. I developed this style for all of those times I wanted to wear a dress or skirt with a slit and still needed the support. Introducing Kimono Solutionwear™ for every body. Coming Soon in sizes XXS – 4XL in 9 shades. I can’t wait for you to feel this fabric!#KimonoBody @kimono Photos by Vanessa Beecroft

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Wowzers.

According to the LA Times, she has also taken steps to trademark “Kimono”, “Kimono Body”, “Kimono Intimates” and “Kimono World”.

Which is quite the power play considering Kimonos are already kinda a thing, in Japan for instance.

Angry reacts only

Some of the worries include how the “Kimono” looks nothing like the traditional image of what a kimono should look like.

Yikes.

Image from Pixabay Sasint and Kim Kardashian

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Changi Airport Starbucks staff take selfie using lost phone before returning to owner

Cute.

June 26, 03:13 pm

Key visuals in largest US anime convention were created by S'poreans

Now you know.

June 26, 03:13 pm

NTU student, 25, made a short film for school & went to Cannes Film Festival

Flying Singapore's flag.

June 26, 02:55 pm

Older workers contribute more to CPF to help prepare for retirement, IPS recommends

It is a partial restoration of rates from 1988.

June 26, 02:28 pm

Up to 80% off shoes at Skechers S'pore warehouse sale from June 28-30, 2019

Looks good.

June 26, 02:07 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close