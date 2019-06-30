We drew 20 neighbourhoods in S’pore on Tiger beer bottles just for fun
Maybe we should stick with writing.
Last year, Tiger Beer launched the Tiger Beer District Elections, where Singaporeans could vote for their 4 favourite neighbourhoods to be featured on limited-edition Tiger district bottles.
Which resulted in our colleague shamelessly declaring his love for Bukit Panjang publicly, because it wasn’t included in the 20 neighbourhoods people could vote for.
Bukit Panjang offers the best neighbourhood living in S’pore. Fight me.
Bedok, Punggol, Jurong and Tampines won the elections.
This year, instead of having people fight it out, Tiger decided to launch 20 limited-edition Tiger district bottles instead of just four, so everyone will get their own. But sadly, there wasn’t Bukit Panjang again this year.
Sure, this year’s designs are really pretty, but how would regular Singaporeans living in the neighbourhoods represent their towns?
Presenting: Mothership’s own 20 district designs.
1. Ang Mo Kio
You’ll get this only if you’ve been to Ang Mo Kio.
2. Balestier
Balestier Tigers, the mascot of the Balestier Khalsa Football Club. Props to you if you knew this.
3. Bedok
Is this Bak Chor Mee soup from the store on the right side or the left side? Who knows.
4. Bishan
Bishan: Land of crazy HDB prices. Bees and hills? Not so much.
5. Bugis
Bugis Junction. Get it? We’ve no idea what that black mass
that looks suspiciously like pubic hair in the bottom right corner is.
6. Bukit Batok
Self-explanatory.
7. Chinatown
Guess the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple is as iconic to Singaporeans as it is to tourists.
8. Holland Village
Who needs to go to The Netherlands?
9. Jurong
Can you decipher this?
ʞɹɐԀ pɹᴉq ƃuoɹnſ :ɹǝʍsu∀
10. Kallang
This artist’s impression of the National Stadium looks like a shower stall.
11. Katong
Yes. Katong is Laksa, just like how Bedok is Bak Chor Mee.
12. Punggol
Most famous landmark in the area.
13. Queenstown
Don’t en bloc, please 🙁
14. Sembawang
Bedok is Bak Chor Mee, Katong is Laksa, and Sembawang is White Bee Hoon
(Chinese character in image says “White”)
15. Serangoon
Chomp chomp. Nom nom. Quite complex, this interpretation of Serangoon.
16. Tampines
If you recognise this, you’re a true Tampines kia.
17. Tanjong Pagar
Bedok is Bak Chor Mee, Katong is Laksa, Sembawang is White Bee Hoon, and Tanjong Pagar is Ramen.
So chio. Looks very legit.
19. Toa Payoh
What does it look like to you?
This lookout tower, of course.
20. Yishun
Once Singapore’s largest cinema, with 10 movie halls.
