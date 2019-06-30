Hong Kong students studied for exams during protests

The two million Hong Kong protesters who took to the streets in droves on June 16, 2019 have defied expectations.

Not only were the young ones mobilised, but a diverse cross-section of society was galvanised to join in, ranging from students to business people to middle-aged men and women.

But the young ones, especially, have captured the attention of the rest of the world — by cleaning up after themselves each time the protests ended.

Now, another photo has gone viral on Reddit, which showed some young Hong Kong students studying while protesting.

Studying while protesting

This is the image, which was uploaded to Reddit on June 18.

The photo collage, which is titled “Hong Kong students studying for their finals while protesting”, shows various students holding their textbooks and notes while standing in the streets.

According to a Reddit comment, the final exam for high school students is coming up in the next two weeks.

“This is because final exam is coming up in the next two weeks for secondary school students. For Americans that’s 7th grade to 12th grade students.”

This form of multi-tasking was perhaps time well-spent, as the march that protesters were on lasted some 3.2km and took several hours from start to finish.

In response to the photo, Redditors were thoroughly impressed.

Not the first time

This is not the first instance of Hong Kong students studying during a protest.

In 2014, a study area was set up during Occupy Central protests for students to burn the midnight oil — as they would say in this part of the world.

A previous CNN video showed student desks popped up during the protest for students to catch up on their work.

Top photo via Reddit u/jacathinker