If you ever google ‘Why is Hong Kong awesome?’, I hope this photo comes up

If you ever needed proof that Hong Kong is an awesome city, because a city is really its people, then let this following photo be the evidence:

Advertisement

Thousands of protesters give way to ambulance

It shows thousands of protesters in Hong Kong in jam-packed conditions being very considerate by making way for an ambulance to pass.

The photo was taken on June 16, 2019, the day where 1.44 million protesters hit Hong Kong streets making themselves heard. Loudly.

The ambulance was travelling along Harcourt Road, outside the Central Government Complex in Admiralty.

According to a media report, paramedic help was called in after protesters fainted on Sunday.

And when medical help arrived, the protesters instinctively made way.

A video of it:

Two million, and this is what they do when an ambulance needs to come through pic.twitter.com/3cD5cEmarP — Elizabeth Law 思敏 (@lizzlaw_) June 16, 2019

Advertisement

Not isolated case

Plus, this was not an isolated incident.

Hong Kong protesters parting like the Red Sea to create a passage for an ambulance to pass also occurred outside the Hong Kong police headquarters in between Wanchai and Admiralty on the same Sunday.

This was a video shared to imgur:

Advertisement

Peaceful protests in Hong Kong in 2014 censored in China

Here’s the funny thing: When massive protests broke out in Hong Kong this time, Beijing was quick to point out that Hongkongers were being played by foreign influence.

If that is the case, has foreign influence made Hongkongers considerate in these instances of making way for ambulances to pass as well?

Ambulance photo is political

While Hongkongers and the rest of the world cheer on the civic-mindedness demonstrated by protesters, the internet in China has likely blocked out news about this event.

Commenters outside of China have been full of praise for the people of Hong Kong, saying that this is the Hong Kong they know and love — as evident in the comments section of this photo post on Facebook.

Advertisement

Censored

Because back in 2014, photos of peaceful Hong Kong protesters giving way to an ambulance was actually censored on Weibo.

A quick summary

An estimated 1.44 million people were out on the streets because this has become a fight for the soul of Hong Kong.

Never mind what you have read or heard about how the protests for the second Sunday running has brought out more people than expected.

Yes, it is against the controversial extradition law.

Yes, it is also calling for Hong Kong’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam to resign, as the protesters decked out in a sea of black are sending that message.

And yes, one in five Hongkongers out on the streets demonstrating is not just about an unjust law or calling out the powers-that-be who are playing a dangerous game of politics.

It is also about releasing pent-up rage that has been building for years, given how Hongkongers have been having their dignity slowly stripped away.

The cause?

A housing crisis that continues to sap away the spirit of the territory’s inhabitants, because property prices have soared beyond the reach of average people and with almost no remedies in sight — as private real estate developers are controlling the market.

All of these issues are occurring with Beijing looming in the background.

Needless to say, democracy-loving people around the world are living vicariously through Hongkongers who are on the streets right now.

Advertisement

Carrie Lam apologised

The latest word on Sunday night is that Hong Kong leader Lam eventually apologised, as black-clad protesters maintained calls for her to resign.

The chief executive issued the rare apology one day after she indefinitely delayed the extradition bill.

A government spokesman said that poor government work over the bill had led to “substantial controversies and disputes in society, causing disappointment and grief”.

Lam “apologised to the people of Hong Kong for this and pledged to adopt a most sincere and humble attitude to accept criticisms and make improvements in serving the public”, the statement added.

Previously: