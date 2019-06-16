fbpx

Estimated 1.44 million defiant protesters on Hong Kong streets for 2nd massive Sunday protest

Biblical proportions.

Belmont Lay | June 16, 08:25 pm

Upsurge

Even more people have poured into the streets of Hong Kong for the second massive Sunday protest in consecutive weeks.

While the first protest that erupted on June 9 attracted up to 1.03 million people, the June 16 demonstrations is believed to have topped that.

It was estimated some 1.44 million people were in attendance.

via Harbour Times

This is despite the belief that the first massive protest just a week ago would have allowed enough steam to be let off.

Biggest protest in Hong Kong history

This second mass demonstration could very well be Hong Kong’s biggest protest to date, with roads and streets, both major and minor, jammed up with bodies — but news of this political event of biblical proportions have been censored in China.

There was a high degree of orderliness, as compared to events a few days prior that were marred by violence.

Hong Kong has a population of 7.48 million — which means one in five Hongkongers were possibly out on the streets.

Why are Hongkongers still miffed?

A temporary and indefinite suspension of the extradition bill has been announced, but Hongkongers are still unhappy.

They want a full withdrawal and not a mere suspension.

Realistically though, the reintroduction of the bill will unlikely occur anytime soon, given how untenable that would be as it risks incurring the wrath of Hongkongers all over again.

Moreover, this second mass protest is a demand for the Beijing-backed chief executive Carrie Lam to resign.

Hundreds of thousands of protesters have turned up in black calling for her resignation.

Protesters were seen carrying white carnation flowers and banners that said, “Do not shoot, we are HongKonger”.

They sought to avoid a repeat of the violence on Wednesday when police fired rubber bullets and tear gas.

Sea of black

The protesters, which included young families and the elderly, formed a sea of black along roads, walkways and train stations.

Protesters chanted slogans calling for Lam to step down, as well as “pursue the black police”, in retaliation against allegations of police brutality.

This about-face was one of the most significant political turnarounds by the Hong Kong government since Britain returned the territory to China in 1997.

It has also thrown into question Lam’s ability to continue to lead the city.

Live reporting in Hong Kong on June 16, 2019

Stunning aerial footage of Hong Kong streets filled with people taken from drones:

Top photos via @StephenMcDonell Twitter

