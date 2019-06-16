Hong Kong protesters wear black to demand that Carrie Lam resign

Events
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced on June 15, 2019, that the government will “pause and think” about the extradition bill again.
Hong Kong suspends controversial extradition bill as people power wins temporarily
However, it seems that her latest announcement on the matter did not appease the people, as protests have continued on Sunday, June 16, 2019.
Weekend protest continues
Hongkongers turned up in droves on the streets in black to demand a complete withdrawal of the extradition bill.
They also called for Lam to step down.
According to Hong Kong Apple Daily News, the protestors the streets from Admiralty to North Point.
Some protesters were also singing songs from Hong Kong rock band Beyond, such as Hai Kuo Tian Kong and Guang Hui Sui Yue, similar to the protests in 2014:
Pedestrians on the streets are seen giving way to the line of protestors, according to the report.
Earlier in the afternoon, Hongkongers were also spotted leaving flowers for a man who died from a fall from a mall in Admiralty while protesting against the bill.
Here’s the live stream:
Top photo from screengrab of Hong Kong Apple Daily News livestream.
