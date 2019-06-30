2 million Hong Kong protesters make history in 12 hours on 3.2km route in 28°C, 80% humidity weather

The second massive Sunday protests in Hong Kong on June 16 drew two million people to the streets, the protest organiser said.

If independently confirmed, this would be the biggest protest in Hong Kong’s history.

The Hong Kong police has since provided a much more conservative figure, saying there were 338,000 protesters at its peak.

Video proof

Contrary to naysayers who have been downplaying protesters’ efforts at mass mobilisation or saying it cannot be as big as the media claims, a timelapse video has been released to serve as incontrovertible proof as to how large the crowds were.

Here is the gif:

Here is the video:

The video shows protesters mostly decked out in black making their way down the street as the sun eventually set on June 16.

In total, three rounds of mass demonstrations have occurred in eight days — June 9, June 12 and June 16.

The controversial extradition bill has since been temporarily suspended.

How far did protesters walk?

The protest march was almost 3.2km long, beginning at Victoria Park and ending outside Hong Kong’s parliament, the Legislative Council building, BBC and Bloomberg reported.

The route of the march passed through four districts in total.

March officially began at 2.30pm in Victoria Park

BBC reported that the protest officially began at 2.30pm in Victoria Park, amidst sweltering weather of 28°C with nearly 80 percent humidity.

Videos by media outlets such as AFP and Russia Today showed a massive crowd dressed largely in black gathering, before eventually moving off.

Hong Kong: Sunday mass rally follows earlier protester / police clashes over proposed extradition law | AFP News | June 16 2019 pic.twitter.com/2a830oFsVT — redball (@redball2) June 16, 2019

Causeway Bay choked

The shopping district of Causeway Bay was eventually choked off by the march.

Multiple videos and photos on social media added that the sight of the slow-moving march through the district was one that lasted for more than four hours from its inception.

Outside SOGO in Causeway Bay, nearly 7pm. March organizers urging people to walk along Jaffe Road etc because Hennessy Road is too jammed with #AntiELAB protesters #HongKong #HongKongProtests pic.twitter.com/4mh9tOMjJr — Damon Pang (@damon_pang) June 16, 2019

And now looking down to Causeway Bay… four hours into protest and no sign the sea of black is thinning. #extraditionbill #hongkong @SCMPNews pic.twitter.com/yjKse8P539 — Alkira Reinfrank (@AlkiraReinfrank) June 16, 2019

Hundreds of thousands march in Hong Kong against extradition bill. It’s been more than four hours and the crowd is still moving slowly towards Central from Causeway Bay pic.twitter.com/i8OtwsboHD — Jonathan Klein (@Klein_Jonathan) June 16, 2019

Tribute paid to man who died from fall while protesting in Admiralty

Part of the march also saw protesters pay tribute to the man who fell to his death in Admiralty on June 15, the BBC reported.

This consisted of protesters laying flowers, notes and origami cranes at the site of incident, Pacific Plaza.

Unable to reach the memorial site due to overcrowding, people are leaving tributes to the #notochinaextradition protester who fell to his death along the road in Admiralty. Full story: https://t.co/ADxY1KC6Oa

👉 In full: https://t.co/kmLJLFCnSX #notochinaextradition pic.twitter.com/BshZj4d8GA — Hong Kong Free Press (@HongKongFP) June 16, 2019

Long queue spotted to pay tribute to deceased protester, who plunged to death yesterday after unfurling anti #ExtradictionBill banner. Right: “we will continue to make our voice heard for you. May you rest in peace.” #616protest #hongkong #lovehongkong pic.twitter.com/UG0oTejCCj — Vivienne Chow (@VivienneChow) June 16, 2019

Photos by Hong Kong Free Press also showed that the paying of tribute carried on into the night of June 16.

Near to Pacific Place mall, protesters are still paying tribute to the protester who fell to his death on Sat: https://t.co/ADxY1KC6Oa Passersby are lighting candles and incense, as well as leaving messages, origami tributes & flowers. 👉 In full: https://t.co/kmLJLFCnSX pic.twitter.com/pLEmRR22oA — Hong Kong Free Press (@HongKongFP) June 16, 2019

Protesters sing throughout the march

Several videos also showed protesters singing throughout the march.

Protesters sung Do You Hear The People Sing? from Les Misérables, and a hymn Sing Hallelujah to the Lord.

“Do You Hear The People Sing?,” from musical Les Misérables and the anthem of Hong Kong protests in 2014, resurfaced in Sunday's demonstrations over the controversial China extradition bill: https://t.co/SloLJ355Yv pic.twitter.com/fHXTaJhcwR — CNN (@CNN) June 16, 2019

Crowds outside the protest spot known as Civic Square sing "Sing Hallelujah to the Lord." They have been doing so since Tuesday evening. pic.twitter.com/asT0PeGqLd — Hong Kong Free Press (@HongKongFP) June 12, 2019

Protesters camped overnight outside Legislative Council Building

The first protesters arrived at 4.30pm at the Legislative Council Building — the march’s destination.

Multiple photos showed the protesters remained there well into the night.

It’s 11pm and there is still a crowd surrounding Hong Kong’s Legislative Council building. The mood is at times festival-like and cheers broke out after the organisers of today’s march say 2 million attended the demonstration pic.twitter.com/vefvJ6eOck — Alexandra Stevenson (@jotted) June 16, 2019

They also appeared to have been joined by members of Hong Kong’s Christian community, who sang hymns.

Outside #HongKong #Legco where hundreds have gathered to protest the #ExtraditionLaw. Peaceful & orderly singing of Christian worship songs. Some elderly and children in crowd pic.twitter.com/8OjemzDmvN — Linette Lim 林明燕 (@LinetteLimCNA) June 11, 2019

Additionally, several of the protesters were seen building barricades outside of the building.

However, the South China Morning Post reported reported that the protest was largely uneventful, with numbers eventually dwindling down to the hundreds by the early morning of June 17.

Conversely, police presence began increasing after 7am, after keeping their distance from the protest.

Some of the protesters also removed their own barricades, with the police subsequently removing the rest.

Traffic eventually resumed by 10.51am along Harcourt Road, one of the main highways, when the last few protesters voluntarily left.

