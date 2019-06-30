fbpx

2 million Hong Kong protesters make history in 12 hours on 3.2km route in 28°C, 80% humidity weather

Dedication.

Matthias Ang | June 17, 06:57 pm

Upsurge

The second massive Sunday protests in Hong Kong on June 16 drew two million people to the streets, the protest organiser said.

If independently confirmed, this would be the biggest protest in Hong Kong’s history.

The Hong Kong police has since provided a much more conservative figure, saying there were 338,000 protesters at its peak.

Video proof

Contrary to naysayers who have been downplaying protesters’ efforts at mass mobilisation or saying it cannot be as big as the media claims, a timelapse video has been released to serve as incontrovertible proof as to how large the crowds were.

Here is the gif:

Here is the video:

The video shows protesters mostly decked out in black making their way down the street as the sun eventually set on June 16.

In total, three rounds of mass demonstrations have occurred in eight days — June 9, June 12 and June 16.

The controversial extradition bill has since been temporarily suspended.

How far did protesters walk?

The protest march was almost 3.2km long, beginning at Victoria Park and ending outside Hong Kong’s parliament, the Legislative Council building, BBC and Bloomberg reported.

The route of the march passed through four districts in total.

Source: Screenshot from Tic Toc Bloomberg Twitter

March officially began at 2.30pm in Victoria Park

BBC reported that the protest officially began at 2.30pm in Victoria Park, amidst sweltering weather of 28°C with nearly 80 percent humidity.

Videos by media outlets such as AFP and Russia Today showed a massive crowd dressed largely in black gathering, before eventually moving off.

Causeway Bay choked

The shopping district of Causeway Bay was eventually choked off by the march.

Multiple videos and photos on social media added that the sight of the slow-moving march through the district was one that lasted for more than four hours from its inception.

Tribute paid to man who died from fall while protesting in Admiralty

Part of the march also saw protesters pay tribute to the man who fell to his death in Admiralty on June 15, the BBC reported.

This consisted of protesters laying flowers, notes and origami cranes at the site of incident, Pacific Plaza.

Photos by Hong Kong Free Press also showed that the paying of tribute carried on into the night of June 16.

Protesters sing throughout the march

Several videos also showed protesters singing throughout the march.

Protesters sung Do You Hear The People Sing? from Les Misérables, and a hymn Sing Hallelujah to the Lord.

Protesters camped overnight outside Legislative Council Building

The first protesters arrived at 4.30pm at the Legislative Council Building — the march’s destination.

Multiple photos showed the protesters remained there well into the night.

They also appeared to have been joined by members of Hong Kong’s Christian community, who sang hymns.

Additionally, several of the protesters were seen building barricades outside of the building.

However, the South China Morning Post reported reported that the protest was largely uneventful, with numbers eventually dwindling down to the hundreds by the early morning of June 17.

Conversely, police presence began increasing after 7am, after keeping their distance from the protest.

Some of the protesters also removed their own barricades, with the police subsequently removing the rest.

Traffic eventually resumed by 10.51am along Harcourt Road, one of the main highways, when the last few protesters voluntarily left.

Here’s what the protest means:

2 million protesters on Hong Kong streets, not just 1.44 million

About Matthias Ang

Matthias is that annoying guy whose laughter overshadows the joke.

