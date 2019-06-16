Hong Kong suspends controversial extradition bill as people power wins temporarily

Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam has suspended the controversial extradition bill in order to restore peace and order in the city.

Despite being a staunch supporter of the bill, her latest move has been read as her being left with almost no choice but to give in to people power as Hong Kong has been rocked by massive protests on the streets the past week.

Fresh protests are expected on Sunday, June 16.

Temporary suspension, not a total withdrawal

Lam broke the news at a press conference at the government headquarters at around 3pm on Saturday, June 15, 2019.

She announced that the government will “pause and think” after “studying the matter in the past two days”.

But Lam continued to defend the intent of the bill, as well as the actions taken by the police in maintaining the orderliness on the street:

“As a responsible government, we should defend law and order. But we also have to make a judgment call, and to protect Hong Kong’s best interest.”

To stem street violence

However, violence from the street protests have been cited as a possible impetus to this halt in the bill’s amendment.

Lam also said that the government’s push for this amendment is out of its love and care for Hong Kong and its people.

However, the Beijing-backed Lam said that the amendment to the extradition bill is still not withdrawn entirely.

Lam also did not answer reporter’s questions on whether she will step down after causing such social upheaval.

While Lam expressed “deep sorrow and regret”, she did not make any apology.

Difficult to reintroduce extradition Bill

According to media reports, Lam had met the Beijing officials in Shenzhen, a mainland city next to Hong Kong.

According to the South China Morning Post, the meetings were carried out to weigh the pros and cons of the options, whether to postpone, continue or completely withdraw the amendment.

Lam also had to placate and gain the understanding from pro-government lawmakers prior to the announcement.

Hong Kong senior counsel Ronny Tong Ka-wah, who is part of the Executive Council, also cautioned Lam that reintroducing the amendment will not be easy in the short run given the public outcry in the past few weeks.

“Given all the backlash (the legislation) creates and all the misunderstandings over this bill, it won’t be back to Legco (Legislative Council) in the short run.”

While Lam acknowledged that the government’s “explanation and communication work has not been sufficient or effective”, the loss in trust from the Hongkongers and the misunderstanding caused will impede the comeback of this law.

Another Hong Kong politician, Felix Chung Kwok-pan, also echoed the same sentiment as Tong.

He said the indefinite pause on the amendment is as good as a withdrawal, according to Hong Kong Apple Daily News.

Top photo from Hong Kong Apple Daily News YouTube screengrab