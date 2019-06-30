Bloggervist Han Hui Hui gives birth with S’porean husband by her side

The last we heard of blogger and activist Han Hui Hui was that she was pregnant.

And that she was apparently looking to settle down in Yishun.

Some doubted if the news was real, but doubt no more — because proof is at hand.

New mother

On Sunday, June 16, at around 10:20pm, as Hong Kong streets were filled with millions of protesters, Han shared a blog post on her Facebook page, with details of the birth of her child.

She did not reveal the gender of her child.

And she shared the following details:

She gave birth in Singapore KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH).

Her “Singapore-born, Singaporean husband” was in the delivery ward with her.

She gave birth “without a single doctor” present.

A video of her talking before she gave birth was put up on Wednesday, June 12.

Weird flex, but okay.

Claimed that no doctor was present

Han’s claims are rather strange for a new mother, but here goes:

“I went through the birth process without a single doctor not because I don’t want to, but because no doctor was available at Singapore KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital during my labour. 24 hours before I gave birth, I was actually in the hospital saying I’m about to deliver soon.

Instead of giving me epidural and painkiller, I was sent back home after doing some ultrasound scans. I didn’t even have the chance to discuss my birth plan.”

Han said that during the birth itself, there was one nurse who “believed in her” and “demanded” that she was to be given a delivery ward.

Claimed that she gave birth within one hour

Also she claimed that she gave birth within one hour:

“After I entered the ward, she told me to lie down on the bed. Within an hour, my child was born. I’m glad that my child was about half a kg heavier than what KKH told me the estimated weight would be. This is how the Singapore birth process is like: I didn’t have the chance to go though the birth plan and I didn’t have the chance to have an epidural or painkiller.”

Han added that she asked for “laughing gas” (nitrous oxide mixed with oxygen) for pain relief, but the nurse said she could become unconscious, and didn’t give her any.

Fortunately, both mother and child seem to be doing well.

Teachable moment

But if you think the birth has dimmed Han’s activist fire, think again.

Han said:

“If you have also given birth in less than an hour without any epidural or any painkiller, please let me know how you’ve recovered from it, because I would like to recover soon in order to go to Hong Lim Park too.”

Han also drew anecdotes from her own experience to criticise the high cost of living in Singapore.

For example, she mentioned that her child managed to breastfeed exclusively.

However, not all Singaporean mothers could do so, and that the price of infant milk powder has increased, citing a 2017 Straits Times article.

You can see the full post below:

Top image from Han Hui Hui’s Facebook and blog page.