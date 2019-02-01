NUS student who filmed children in toilet fined S$1,000, had degree temporarily withheld

In response to the National University of Singapore (NUS) scandal regarding a male student filming a fellow female student while she was showering, a comprehensive list of all the Board of Discipline cases from 2015 to 2018 has been shared online.







One case, in particular, involved an NUS student who entered a children’s toilet and filmed children from the adjacent cubicle on multiple occasions.

This incident took place in the 2015/2016 academic year.

Advertisement

Had degree withheld, fined & reprimanded

The student was issued a 24-month conditional warning in lieu of prosecution by the police.

Subsequently, the Board of Discipline reviewed the student’s case and decided that the student was not allowed to graduate until the end of the second semester in the academic year 2016/2017.

He was also suspended from his candidature during that time and had to undergo mandatory counselling and psychological assessment.

In addition, the student was fined S$1,000 and issued an official reprimand.

Details of the case:

Advertisement

NUS reviewing current disciplinary standards

This punishment is slightly different from the latest Nicholas Lim case, which involved:

1. Writing a compulsory apology letter. 2. Going for mandatory counselling. 3. Not being allowed in the dorms anymore. 4. Given a one-semester suspension.

Since the latest incident that blew up online over Easter weekend, NUS has stated it will convene a committee to review the current disciplinary and support frameworks.

The university will also be holding a town hall for NUS students to “gather feedback and concerns” about sexual misconduct on campus.

Advertisement

Top photo via FB/NUS & via