UNIQLO decorates NS & EWL trains with Street Fighter, Marvel, & other beloved characters

Think of t-shirts and majority of Singaporeans would know UNIQLO line of graphic t-shirts, or UT for short.

What’s interesting about UT is that it’s a hotbed of collaboration between the world’s leading artist and designers, art galleries, and well-loved brands.

The results? T-shirts that double as conversation starters.

Super Mario Family Museum Collection

The Game by Street Fighter Collection

Marvel X Jason Polan Collection

The list goes on.

In fact, this year alone, Uniqlo has over 1,000 designs for you to choose from.

If these collections appeal to you but you have absolutely no time to head down to stores, here’s the next best option.

Train takeover

The Japanese clothing giant will take over four trains on the North-South and East-West Lines, with two running from Apr. 8 to May 5, 2019 and the rest from Apr. 15 to May 12, 2019.

Which means you will be surrounded by very cool visuals like this:

Each cabin will feature a different collection, so it will probably be the only time where you would willingly walk the length of a moving train.

Kinda like a horizontal shopping mall spanning six distinctly different zones — there’s certainly something for everyone.

Here’s a cheat sheet so that you can go to your favourite collection first.

Cabin 1:

SUPER MARIO FAMILY MUSEUM (8 April to 5 May)

Mickey Blue (15 April to 12 May)

Cabin 2:

MARVEL X JASON POLAN

Cabin 3:

Manga (features Detective Conan)

Cabin 4:

Scandinavian Pattern Collection

Cabin 5:

Hokusai Blue

Cabin 6:

The Game by STREET FIGHTER

What’s in it for you?

You will notice this hanger tag from the grab poles.

Notice that QR code and password? Scan it, key in the password and vote for you favourite UT collection. You stand a chance to be one of 500 winners to get a UT of your choice.

Entry deadline for the UT train giveaway is May 12.

Winners will be notified via email by May 19.

Cool.

UT Launch dates

For those who can’t wait till the end of the giveaway to get your hands on these UTs, then this info is for you. You’re welcome.

SUPER MARIO FAMILY MUSEUM UT Collection

Available from $12.90 in kids’, women’s and men’s sizes in all stores and online. Get it here.

Mickey Blue UT Collection

Available from $12.90 in kids’, women’s and men’s sizes in all stores and online. Get it here.

Available in adult sizes only, at $19.90. Full collection will be available online and in all stores on April 15, 2019

MARVEL X JASON POLAN UT Collection

Available in kids’ and adult sizes, from $14.90.

Full collection launches at Jewel’s new UNIQLO store and online on April 11, 2019.

Full collection launches at Orchard Central Global Flagship Store on April 19, 2019.

Full collection launches at all stores on 22 April.

Hokusai Blue UT Collection

Available in adult sizes only, at $19.90.

Launches in all stores and online in early May.

Scandinavian Pattern Collection

Available in girls’ and women’s sizes, from $14.90.

Launches in all stores and online in late May.

Manga UT Collection

Available in kids’ women’s and men’s sizes, from $12.90.

Launches in all stores and online in end-May.

For the latest information about UT launch dates, sign up for UNIQLO’s e-newsletter here. #UTWearYourWorld #UniqloSG

