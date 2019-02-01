fbpx

Nas Daily hosting free meet-up in S’pore on Saturday, April 20

Meet him and maybe get hired.

Belmont Lay | April 2, 06:43 pm

Events

Upsurge

Nas Daily is moving to Singapore and he is getting himself acquainted with the people here — again.

Facebook announcement

In a Facebook post on April 2 that is visible only to Singapore users, the vlogger also known as Nuseir Yassin confirmed he is coming over and is hosting a free meet-up on Saturday, April 20.

He wrote:

Dear all,

This post is only visible to people in Singapore.

The rumors are true: my company and I are moving to Singapore!

For the past 1,000 days, we had no place to call home. And after looking at the world map for days and weeks at a time, we’ve concluded that the best place to call home is in Singapore. We just really like the region and the warmth of its people.

We fell in love with the good and the bad – so we’re packing our bags and coming soon.

But this time, we wanna arrive with a bang. We wanna throw a big event on a long weekend for everyone. It’s a great way to meet up in person, make a video together(!!), talk to you a bit about Nas Daily, talk a bit about you, and showcase other talent in the region.

I don’t want your money. It’s a free event. We’ll do our best to make it fun for you – I promise. You just have to show up.

The event will be on the 20th of April, 4 – 6 PM. Venue is yet to be determined but I’ll announce it on the event page. Make sure to follow it for more updates.

Go here: https://www.facebook.com/events/343704252922979/

See you soon!

4pm to 6pm

Nas said he will be at the meet-up with his girlfriend and the rest of his team.

The event will be two hours from 4pm to 6pm.

The location of the meet-up has not yet been confirmed.

Interested participants can RSVP on the Facebook events page.

News of this event comes as Nas said he is setting up a video-producing company in Singapore — and he is hiring.

