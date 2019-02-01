fbpx

Nas Daily moving to S’pore, bringing his company along with him

If you hear a loud, very excited man, it might be him.

Nyi Nyi Thet | March 20, 11:19 am

Upsurge

Nas Daily was notably enamoured with Singapore the few times he came over.

PM Lee makes cameo in 13th Nas Daily video about S’pore being an ‘almost perfect country’

He even received some flak for what was perceived by some as stark over-enthusiasm.

PM Lee makes cameo in 13th Nas Daily video about S’pore being an ‘almost perfect country’

That backlash has apparently not diminished his fondness for Singapore though.

Moving here

According to Alyne Tamir, fellow content creator and Nas’ girlfriend, they might be calling Singapore their home real soon.

Here is the post.

View this post on Instagram

It’s official: we are moving to Singapore! After 3 years straight of traveling, living in one place for 2 months has been AMAZING. No packing and unpacking. I can own liquids larger than 100 ml 😂, I have a laundry machine, I can cook at home, and I even had time to make FRIENDS! And now I get to do a This – in Singapore 😍 Singapore is the hub of Asia, and arguably a major hub of the world. That’s why @nasdaily is moving us, and his company there. STRATEGY MIS AMIGOS. Their airport is insane (it has a movie theatre and a butterfly garden), there’s almost no traffic (a blessing for an LA girl) and the people are amazingly nice (and smart!). We could be there two months or two years, but no matter how long it is it’s going to be SICK! See you soon, SINGAPORE!

A post shared by Alyne Tamir (@dearalyne) on

“It’s official: we are moving to Singapore! After 3 years straight of traveling, living in one place for 2 months has been AMAZING. No packing and unpacking.

I can own liquids larger than 100 ml 😂, I have a laundry machine, I can cook at home, and I even had time to make FRIENDS! And now I get to do a This – in Singapore 😍

Singapore is the hub of Asia, and arguably a major hub of the world. That’s why @nasdaily is moving us, and his company there. STRATEGY MIS AMIGOS. Their airport is insane (it has a movie theatre and a butterfly garden), there’s almost no traffic (a blessing for an LA girl) and the people are amazingly nice (and smart!). We could be there two months or two years, but no matter how long it is it’s going to be SICK! See you soon, SINGAPORE!”

Keeping to Nas’ more relaxed uploading schedule, Alyne gave more of a range instead of a specific date as to how long they will stay in Singapore — “two months or two years”, but promised that it would be “SICK!”.

Hinted at coming to Singapore

In fact, Nas hinted at the possibility of coming to Singapore at some point, with San Francisco and Singapore being his preferred choices.

He ultimately chose San Francisco, but was close to giving Singapore a shot as well.

But he made it crystal clear he was not looking for a Singaporean citizenship.

Nas announced he had set up a company during his final one-minute video.

While the team seems rather small, he has mentioned working with over one hundred creators to make great videos.

Cool.

