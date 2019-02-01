Avengers: Endgame disrupted at EagleWings Cinematics, angry movie-goer scuffled with staff

Avengers: Endgame is the culmination of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe to date, which started way back in 2008 with the first Iron Man movie.

So, some fans are understandably eager to watch it — by hook or by crook.

Disrupted movie at Eaglewings

Unfortunately, a technical malfunction at EagleWings Cinematics at King Albert Park on April 24 disrupted the Endgame screening.

While the audio apparently still worked, audience members couldn’t see the movie on the screen that had gone black.

A video clip of the incident was shared by Instagram user @not_ohagi_man, who was a member of the audience.

Don’t worry, there are no spoilers.

Moviegoer physically confronted staff member

This pushed some of the movie-goers to Hulk-like levels of emotion.

One man even started berating a female staff member.

You can see a video of the incident below.

Some audio has been cut out to hide Endgame spoilers, but there are vulgarities being uttered.

One man said: “Start the whole f**king movie now… [unintelligible].”

You can also see the man apparently laying a hand on the staff member.

According to the audience member, about half of the audience members got up and left.

Staff members are the real heroes

But thankfully another EagleWings staff member stepped up.

Identified in the Instagram stories as “Ivan”, he apparently explained the situation to the remaining audience members.

There was even a picture of him supposedly fixing the technical problem.

Movie resumed playing

Whatever the staff of EagleWings did apparently worked.

The movie then resumed, much to the appreciation of the audience member.

And EagleWings also offered refunds to the affected moviegoers.

Eaglewings: It was not a blackout, but emergency lights turned on

When contacted, EagleWings operations and marketing manager Ivan Lau confirmed that the incident took place at EagleWings on April 24, sometime between 11am and 12pm.

However, instead of a screen blackout, the issue was that the building’s emergency lights were faulty and turned on, according to Eaglewings’ investigation with electricians and maintenance personnel.

Lau said that building management was notified and the issue was rectified.

Moviegoer made to apologise to staff member

According to the Eaglewings staff member involved in the physical altercation, and who wishes to remain anonymous, the audience member allegedly grabbed her shoulder and shouted at her.

He also allegedly grabbed her by the wrist and hurled vulgarities at her.

Of the incident, Lau said:

“Before that customer left, I asked him to apologise to the staff face-to-face, which he did. We have pulled the CCTV records last night, and escalated it to the owners. We are currently investigating internally as it had just happened. We’re taking into consideration the staff’s wishes to not pursue the matter. She is physically unhurt.”

He added:

“The management takes this matter very seriously, and is considering the whole incident and is working out a protocol for future incidents. Our staff are very important to us and we definitely prioritise their safety and wellbeing.”

Lau also confirmed that refunds were offered to audience members of that particular screening, although it wasn’t the cinema’s fault that the movie was disrupted.

He said he wanted to make up for the guests’ disrupted experience.

Even if you’ve waited for a movie for 11 years, it goes without saying that you shouldn’t be a villain and push around members of the cinema’s staff.

That’s what Thanos would have done.

Top image adapted from @not_ohagi_man’s Instagram.