EagleWings Cinematics in King Albert Park Mall is High-SES cinema with S$6.50 student price tickets

A new movie place.

Belmont Lay | December 15, 02:35 am

Upsurge

A new cinema has opened in Bukit Timah and it is living up to the area’s High SES sensibilities.

EagleWings Cinematics is inside King Albert Park Mall.

From the looks of it, it is aiming for a different sort of VIP treatment at affordable prices.

A sneak peek of the new venue was made available by influencer Yan Kay Kay (@yankaykay) via her Instagram Stories.

The cinema’s lounge is two storeys and includes the EagleWings Loft cafe, food stalls and a lush premium lounge.

There are reclining massage chairs for patrons to while away the time before the movie starts.

Spacious theatres

There are two Classic Halls and two Premium Halls.

Classic halls:

The two classic halls have 60 and 63 seats respectively

Premium halls:

The two premium halls have 18 and 12 seats respectively.

The premium halls have chairs that are lazy boy recliners for movie-goers to raise their feet.

The total capacity is 153 movie goers.

Food

Some of the food served include Sticky Toffee Pudding with Vanilla Ice Cream.

There is also a fancy pomelo salad with white wine.

Alcoholic drinks are also available.

These include the EagleWings Craft, House Red Cab Sav, House Red Merlot, White Sauvignon Blanc and House White Chardonnay.

Popcorn is also available together with a freestyle machine that dispenses over 50 flavours of drinks.

Pricing

Currently, EagleWings Cinematics is priced lower than the premium class of other movie theatres in Singapore.

But weekend and public holiday prices tend to be higher though.

Classic:

Eagle Classic (60 & 63 seats)
Weekdays: S$9.50
Weekends (Friday evenings – Sunday): S$12.50
Eve of Public holiday & Public Holiday: S$12.50
Students (Weekdays 9am – 5pm): S$6.50*
Seniors Citizens (>55 years old) (Weekdays 9am – 5pm): S$5.50

Premium:

Eagle Gold Hall 1 (12 seats)
Weekdays (Monday – Friday afternoons): S$22
Weekends (Friday evenings – Sunday): S$30
Eve of Public Holiday & Public Holiday: S$30

Eagle Platinum Hall 2 (18 seats)
Weekdays (Monday – Friday afternoons): S$26
Weekends (Friday evenings – Sunday): S$34
Eve of Public Holiday & Public Holiday: S$34

*Available for Primary, Secondary & Tertiary students with proof of ID.

Address: 9 King Albert Park, Singapore 598332
MRT station: King Albert Park
Contact: +65 98487777

