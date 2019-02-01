fbpx

Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of S’pore (AVA) ceases to exist from April 1, 2019

This is not an April Fools' joke.

Zhangxin Zheng | April 1, 09:25 am

The Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) is no more from April 1, 2019.

No more AVA

In case you were looking for the AVA Facebook page, it has been changed to Singapore Food Agency (SFA), which is a new statutory board set up to take care parts of AVA’s original functions.

Here’s the farewell message by the agency:

In case you cannot see the post, here’s what it says:

[THANK YOU AND FAREWELL] It’s always hard to say goodbye.

Today is the last day of our operations. On behalf of all AVA officers, thank you for walking this journey with us. Your support and feedback have helped us grow from strength to strength. As we start a new chapter in a different name, we hope that you will continue to support us.

AVA, over and out.

#ButItsNotReallyOver #StayTuned #April2019

So, where do you get your information about food safety or report sightings of wildlife, such as boars or snakes, hanging out in your estate?

New stat board formed

The functions of AVA will be distributed to SFA and the National Parks Boards (NParks).

The new agency SFA will carry out all food-related functions under the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources (MEWR).

The SFA will have 850 staff in total, including 30 staff from the Health Sciences Authority (HSA), 600 AVA staff, as well as 220 NEA staff.

SFA will be taking care of food safety and hygiene, food supply as well as food-related laboratory work.

Therefore, you can continue to watch out for public service announcements like these on SFA Facebook page:

AVA advises S’poreans to avoid buying U.S.-imported romaine lettuce & to discard it if in doubt

The Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority is the reason we all haven’t starved or been poisoned to death

NParks to take care of animal welfare & management

As for animal welfare and management, it will be under NParks from April 1.

Overall, NParks will be taking care of the animal and veterinary service, wildlife management as well as plant health management.

A new Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) will be formed under NParks to serve pet owners and businesses, as well as animal welfare groups.

Some 300 AVA staff were transferred to NParks as a result of this reorganisation.

It has not been easy for the AVA team in recent years with prominent incidents involving macaques, junglefowls, boars, snakes and household pets.

With its expertise in fauna and flora conservation, NParks should be able to manage human-wildlife conflicts with a “holistic and science-based” approach.

As such, NParks is seen to be “better positioned to manage human-animal interactions”.

Moving forward, you will have to look for NParks instead for any non-food animal-related issues like these:

AVA concludes pest control firm didn’t mishandle python at Orchard Road

AVA to review regulations for pet boarding businesses

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

